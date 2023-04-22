Trump at odds with a major pro-life group: A look at his evolving stance on abortion





Presidency and mid-terms 2022

During Trump’s presidency, Roe v. Wade was still in effect, which prevented states and the federal government from imposing certain restrictions on abortion. However, his administration has taken several steps to advance the pro-life cause.

The most monumental action Trump took was to nominate three Supreme Court nominees who ultimately voted to overturn Roe V. Wade. He also used his executive power to restrict funding for foreign abortion aid and to prevent Title X funding from going to the abortion industry. As president, Trump also signed an executive order to protect infants born alive after a botched abortion.

After Trump left office following his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden, the next big national election was the 2022 midterms, in which voters would determine which party controlled the House of Representatives and the Senate. Although Republicans won a slim majority in the House, they lost the Senate and did far worse nationally than many analysts had expected.

Speaking about the reasons for the lackluster midterm results, Trump blamed the Republican candidates’ pro-life stance.

It is the issue of abortion, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who insisted strongly on no exceptions, even in cases of rape, incest, or the life of the mother, that has lost a large number of voters, said the former president.

This comment also provoked criticism from members of the pro-life movement.

Tyler Arnold is a reporter for the National Catholic Register. He previously worked at The Center Square and has been published in various outlets including The Associated Press, National Review, The American Conservative and The Federalist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/254157/trump-is-at-odds-with-a-major-pro-life-group-a-look-at-how-his-position-abortion-has-evolved The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos