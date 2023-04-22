Trump’s media and legal targeting doesn’t mean he should be president again





In the two-plus years since former President Donald Trump left office, GOP voters have had a fluctuating relationship with him.

Trump has garnered sympathy for some things, like bearing the brunt of the blame for the disgraceful behavior at the US Capitol on January 6. On the other hand, his claims of a “stolen” election in 2020 have exhausted all but the most ardent. supporters. Overall, the 45th President does a great job playing the victim. The problem is that he embodies this role at all times, even when the victim is obviously self-inflicted.

On March 31, Trump became the first US president to be indicted. A total of 34 charges were brought against him. Much to the disappointment of her biggest fans, there was no reservation photo. The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is flimsy at best. It represents a legal attempt to politically harm the former president and current 2024 Republican presidential candidate. The fact that Bragg is politically motivated does not excuse Trump from his questionable personal behavior related to Stormy Daniels or silent payments. In all things, Donald J. Trump is not beyond reproach. But whether his actions are criminal is a whole different story. This is a story that Democrats desperately want to see unfold. And it’s a story the Trump team is all too willing to use as evidence of victimhood.

It is far past time for the Republican Party to turn the page and forge a new path away from Trump. The party’s performance in the midterm elections has proven that connecting to Trump is not a sure-fire case of victory and, in fact, can make matters worse. The political atmosphere in the country is not the same as it was in 2016 when he appealed to millions of voters who were fed up with career politicians eager to reject a Hillary Clinton presidency. Much has changed since then. The Biden presidency has been a disaster both at home and abroad. Everything, including the abyssal withdrawal from Afghanistan, inflation, and the border crisis, to name a few, underscores the need for a Republican takeover at the executive level. But a GOP still stuck in the past seems ready to give Trump a third chance. Reasoning defies reality.

A recent poll shows a 2024 matchup against Biden would likely be an uphill battle, to say the least: “Quinnipiac University…released a national survey that found Biden ahead of Trump by 49 % to 45% in a hypothetical matchup in 2024. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found Biden’s approval up nearly 10 points over Trump, locking in a 34% approval rating among Americans from 25% who have a favorable opinion of the former president.” Trump is just not well liked. Surprisingly, this dislike is still evident when placed in direct competition with a former Democratic Party replacement whose record as Commander-in-Chief is rather terrible. This is the strength of voter disdain for Trump. And yet, Trump continues to be the Republican Party’s frontrunner for the 2024 nominee. It’s as if no lessons have been learned.

There appears to be an internal appeasement campaign taking place on the right side of the political aisle. Trump is an embarrassment to the party in word and deed. It has been that way for years. This is known even by some of his staunchest advocates, no matter how vocally they support him in public. But Trump will not leave. As a result, party faithful fall back on this comfort: Trump has been the subject of personality attacks and unfair media and judicial treatment from the start. If he is the subject of constant ridicule from politicians, pundits and lawyers, it means he is doing something right. And if he does something right, he deserves a third chance at the presidency. Moreover, he fights as a representative of millions of people who lack power and influence. We cannot abandon him now, when so many people are turning against him. LAW?

That Trump is a target in no way qualifies him to be president. That shouldn’t qualify him for the nomination. That shouldn’t qualify him for general support in the campaign season. He shouldn’t be given the benefit of the doubt on anything. Just because Democrats are singling him out and declaring him unfit doesn’t mean he’s fit to serve. The Democratic Party and Trump can both be wrong. Voters do not have to choose one or the other. In fact, both should be rejected.

There is no room for a candidate who has won once and then lost, and whose influence in the midterm elections of 2018 and especially 2022 has been damaging. Furthermore, said candidate not only continues to repeat the lie of a “stolen” second presidential election, but spends his days bashing other Republicans, such as effective and popular young governors. This politician, if it were any other person, would have no sympathy. But magically, Trump’s influence on Republican voters continues. And an indictment with 34 counts, however faulty the legal attempt may be, warrants another measure of dedication. When will the GOP finally realize it’s just not worth it?

In a New York Times column, pollster Frank Luntz lays out his personal eight-point plan to “get Trump out.” This sentence stands out: “It’s not about beating Mr. Trump with a competing ideology. It’s about offering Republicans the contrast they seek: a candidate who defends his program but with decency, civility and commitment. to personal responsibility and accountability.” The stripped down political ideologies of current or potential Republican candidates are quite similar. It is personal behavior, words and actions that color voters’ perception of each individually. As things stand, Republicans know everything they need to know about Trump. What we see before us every day is that he is and has been. This view is not made more palatable because the Democrats are at war with it. Trump can be a victim of some things, but more importantly, he is a victim of his own choices, words and actions. There is no reason to reward false martyrdom with another chapter of power.

Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner’s Beltway Confidential blog and a Spring 2023 guest at the Independent Womens Forum.

