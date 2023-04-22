Xi stresses key role of private sector





On Friday, a key meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping adopted a policy document aimed at encouraging the expansion of the private sector and pledged to further level the playing field for businesses and offer more suitable preferential policies. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the need to leverage the deepening comprehensive reform as the fundamental driver of China’s path to modernization, at a meeting. of the Central Commission for the overall deepening of the reform. Xi is also head of the commission. Li Qiang, Wang Huning and Cai Qi, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the commission, attended the meeting. The president noted that this year marks the start of the full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, held in October last year, and the 45th anniversary of the nation’s reform and opening-up. . He stressed the importance of adhering to the right direction, upholding fundamental principles, innovating and making solid efforts to write new chapters of reform and opening up in the new journey. The meeting, which adopted a guideline on helping the private sector grow, called for measures to improve the business climate for the private sector and remove institutional barriers that hinder the participation of private companies in competition. on the market. Policymakers present at the meeting called on companies to pursue higher quality growth through their own reforms, development, legal operations, transformation and upgrading. It is important to take into account the characteristics of the private sector to improve methods of policy implementation, make policies more coordinated and ensure that different policies are targeted and directly benefit businesses, they said. The policy document was the latest move by China’s top leaders to boost the confidence of private businesses and promote their healthy, high-quality growth as the country seeks to cement its economic recovery. In a meeting with national policy advisers last month, Xi pledged to take steps to improve the business environment for the private sector, remove institutional barriers to level the playing field for private enterprises and protect their property rights and interests. According to the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. Friday’s meeting also adopted policy documents on strengthening the main status of enterprises engaged in scientific and technological innovation and strengthening and improving the management of the public economy. Policy makers stressed the need to focus on the major demand of national strategies and industries, to intensify support for business innovation and to actively encourage the private sector to participate in major national innovation projects. It is important to allow enterprises to play a role in the innovation of core technologies and achieve major breakthroughs in original technologies, they said. The policymakers also pointed out that China has promoted comprehensive fundamental reform over the past decade and achieved historic, groundbreaking and pioneering achievements. No country or political party has had the political courage or taken the historic responsibility to push forward reforms of such scale or magnitude in such a short time, they said. Going forward, it is important to focus on the main issues facing China as it transforms into a modern socialist nation while pursuing reforms, they added.

