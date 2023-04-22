Conservative UK government enjoy AI day while US drags on

In the increasingly competitive field of artificial intelligence, we see other nations stepping in.

Last month the UK government proposed a new investment of 900 million ($1.1 billion) in AI. This significant investment will be used to build a world-class “exascale” computer, comparable to the fastest in the world, to advance AI capabilities for the benefit of the public.

The funds will also establish a national research resource that will open up cutting-edge AI R&D to UK universities and other institutions, instead of leaving the means solely in the hands of private industry as is currently the case. in the USA.

This is a bold move by UK government officials, and absolutely the right one.

Their announcement comes just two years after staff from the office of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson contacted us at Stanford IHA to learn more about the value of a National AI Research Resource (NAIRR), which we strongly advocated for at the national level.

The speed with which the fiscally conservative Tory government moved to deploy these investments in AI shows that UK officials have understood this. The US government, however, remains largely on the sidelines.

Beyond investment, the United States is also slow to implement innovation-friendly regulations to foster the responsible growth of AI. Here again, the British have the advantage.

On March 29, the UK government continued its initial launch of AI by propose AI regulation which, among other forward-thinking ideas, creates a regulatory “sandbox”, in which services and products based on innovative technologies that do not fall under existing regulation are granted compliance space so that appropriate rules can then be developed dynamically. Although not perfect, it is a good start to address the great potential and risks that AI poses from a regulatory perspective. Investment and regulation must be complementary; the former needs the latter to streamline development while building public confidence.

Washington lawmakers should follow the UK’s lead in recognizing the enormity of the promise to democratize access to high-end computing resources and the willingness to enforce some upfront regulations.

Washington has taken some initial steps, such as promoting the use of AI withincreased fundingfor AI R&D, supporting American manufacturing with theflea law, coordinating AI policy through the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and the White House releasing a plan for a AI Bill of Rights.

But the necessary funding has yet to materialize. A starting point is thefinal report published last January by theNational AI Research Resource(NAIRR) Task Force, a federal advisory committee created by the National AI Initiative Act of 2020 and comprised of members from government, academia, and private organizations.

The NAIRR task force recommended that Congress appropriate $2.6 billion over six years. While we fully support this recommended appropriation, let’s put it into perspective: as a percentage of UK GDP, UK investment in AI is in fact more than three times the equivalent of $2.6 billion in percentage of US GDP.

Meanwhile, Big Tech’s investment in AI makes those numbers look like loose change. For example, Microsoft announced a multi-year, $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the AI ​​research lab behind ChatGPT, the fastest growing app ever.

Private industry will certainly play an important role in AI; but there are fundamental differences between private and public aspirations.

Simply put, Big Tech product labs work on short-term horizons where the goal is to make profits and satisfy shareholders. In contrast, national and university research labs work on long-term horizons where thought and patience pay off. It’s no wonder that research labs have proven to be unparalleled engines of innovation.

Government-supported, academia-led research into basic science produced major breakthroughs that were later marketed as some of the most profound innovations of the modern age. Examples include the Internet, the Global Positioning System, and CRISPR, the gene editing breakthrough sweeping biotechnology.

There is historical precedent for lawmakers in Washington to consider in the form of the Human Genome Project. The prospect of mapping every gene in our bodies led Congress in the late 1980s under the Republican administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush to appropriate funds for National Institutes of Health and Department of Health laboratories. energy to accelerate gene mapping and sequencing technologies. This public effort continued into the 1990s alongside an effort led by privately held Celera, culminating in 2000 with a joint announcement by President Bill Clinton, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Celera Chairman Dr. Craig Venter, from a completed initial sequence. .

It was a public-private triumph that collectively respected both privacy and open access. Imagine, instead, if commercial industry alone, like Big Tech today in the United States with AI, had been left alone to decipher the blueprint of human life. Would Big Pharma have filed this information and sued it primarily for short-term profit-driven gain?

For the United States to embark on a path of responsible AI development, we encourage the creation and full funding of a national AI research resource to democratize AI research. and put academia back in the game.

To develop the next generation of AI-based applications, we must democratize access to its essential tools and capabilities at the public level, including universities and nonprofit research organizations. Students need to know and understand AI today in order to deliver on its promise tomorrow.

Currently, the UK is rapidly overtaking the US in terms of AI investment and regulation. It’s time for our country to step off the sidelines and get into the right kind of racing by providing AI infrastructure and, at a minimum, innovation-friendly regulation.

Russell Wald is Managing Director for Policy and Society and Daniel Zhang is the Senior Director of Policy Initiatives, both at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI).

Stanford HAI’s mission is to advance AI research, education, policy, and practice to improve the human condition.Learn more.