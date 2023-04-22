No Turkish Delight





With Turkey’s general election roughly three weeks away, scheduled for May 14, pundits and pollsters agree that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a sticky wicket. In 2018, Erdogan, after winning a referendum the year before, was elected president to oversee the transition from the country’s decades-old parliamentary system to a presidential system. Critics of the regime have argued that the new system has few checks and balances, giving President Erdogan almost unlimited rights which he has used to usher in an autocratic style of governance. His supporters, on the other hand, have repeated that the opposition and anti-regime civil society groups ~ backed by the good old foreign hand ~ do not want an effective government provided by the presidential system and are rude because that their patronage ecosystem has been dismantled. Moreover, Mr. Erdogan is described by them as the only leader capable of restoring Turkey to greatness. The poll results will be significant given the polarization in Türkiye. To be elected, a candidate must receive more than half of the votes cast. If no candidate obtains a majority, the first two candidates proceed to a second ballot. Voters will also elect a new, albeit weakened, parliament whose task under the new system has been limited to rubber-stamping Erdogan’s legislative agenda, write Turkey watchers Kemal Kirisci and Berk Esen. According to them, the hyper-centralized system that Mr. Erdogan has put in place has left him exposed and vulnerable like never before in his political career. Because he has concentrated all power in the presidency, voters have a clear target for their anger given that Turkey’s economy is in the doldrums with widening trade and current account deficits, growing public debt, a wildly fluctuating currency and a running annualized consumer price index. more than 50% officially (but more than double according to an independent research institution). Mr. Erdogan had promised that he would bring stability and prosperity. Yet the six-party opposition National Alliance led by the Republican People’s Party (CHP) was forged last year because individually each party knew it had no chance of beating Mr. Erdoğan. On the opposition’s agenda, the return to a parliamentary system which it promises to strengthen. The National Alliance spans the full range of political forces in Turkey, from secular left and right to Turkish nationalist and conservative parties. While holding its own, the opposition alliance is not as cohesive as the ruling Justice and Development Party. In fact, even if justified to a large extent, portraying the president as autocratic and promising to bring Turkey back into the world league of democracies, the opposition may be playing into his hands. Especially since it is also the story that emanates from Western critics. Accusing a shameless alpha nationalist leader, who still enjoys significant support for his Islamist social agenda outside urban centers, of being too powerful may not be the smartest thing to do.

