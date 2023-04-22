Trump targets DeSantis with a twist on Kim Jong Un’s nickname: ‘Crashing Rocket Man’





Former President Trump took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in an interview calling him a new nickname similar to the one he gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2017.

“I should call him Rocket Man, but now it’s Rocket Man crashing,” he said of DeSantis on the “Full Send Podcast.” “His polls are terrible. I run it in every state.

Trump derided Kim as “Little Rocket Man” for much of his presidency, but also claimed he got along with him “very well.”

His comments about DeSantis, however, are likely a nod to recent polls showing the Florida governor trailing him ahead of his highly anticipated presidential campaign launch.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Friday, Trump has taken a 13-point lead, which could be a sign that DeSantis’ momentum has crumbled.

Trump has continuously targeted the Florida governor with attacks as DeSantis considers a possible presidential bid for the Republican nomination in 2024. In the podcast episode, the former president took credit for DeSantis’ election to the post, saying his endorsement spurred him to win the election for governor of Florida. in 2018.

“He was politically dead. I endorsed it and saved it,” he said, adding: “He was down about 25, 30 points very shortly before the election when I endorsed him. He went like a rocket.

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken credit for electing DeSantis to the office of Florida governor. He repeatedly recalled how DeSantis came to him “with tears in his eyes” asking for an endorsement.

