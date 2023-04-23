Witness to History: Silk Road Economic Belt A Smart Path to Eurasian Connectivity and Global Stability, Says Educator from Kazakhstan

Editor’s note:

Promoting high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a major step towards building a global community of shared future. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, through which China has signed over 200 BRI cooperation documents with 151 countries and 32 international organizations.

Over the past decade, China has shown the world how it has made the BRI a major cause that benefits people in countries along the route and enables people in those countries to share the solutions and wisdom of China.

The Global Times interviewed witnesses who were present in 2013 when the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, both integral parts of the BRI, were proposed in Kazakhstan and in Indonesia. They recalled how they were inspired by the concepts and shared their observations on how the BRI has benefited their countries.

In this series, the Global Times presents first-hand accounts from witnesses who have been at the forefront of historic moments. From scholars, politicians, diplomats to everyday citizens, their authentic reflections on the impact of historic moments help reveal a strong future for humanity through the solid advances made in the past and present.

Photo: CGV

A decade later, Saule Koshanova, foreign director of the Confucius Institute at the LN Gumilyov National Eurasian University in Kazakhstan, is still very impressed to have witnessed what she calls “a historically significant event” – the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his proposed Silk Road Economic Belt at Nazarbayev University in September 2013. The concept ignited not only the dream of Eurasian connectivity, but also Koshanova’s dream of deepening trade cultures as an educator around the world.

“Kazakhstan, located on the ancient Silk Road, has made an important contribution to the exchanges between Eastern and Western civilizations as well as the interactions and cooperation between various nations and cultures,” President Xi said. at Nazarbayev University in Astana on September 7, 2013, during his visit.

“Over the millennia, the peoples of various countries along the ancient Silk Road have together written a chapter of friendship that has been passed down to this day. The history of exchanges of more than 2,000 years demonstrates that on the basis of solidarity, mutual trust, equality, inclusiveness, mutual learning and win-win cooperation, countries of different races, creeds and cultural backgrounds are fully capable of sharing peace and development. This is the precious inspiration we have taken from the ancient Silk Road,” Xi said. in his speech.

To forge closer economic ties, deepen cooperation and expand the development space in the Eurasian region, Xi proposed an innovative approach to jointly build an “economic belt along the Silk Road”.

As a representative of scholars attending Xi’s speech, Koshanova felt “lucky” to witness the birth of such a “new grand model in the Eurasian space.”

“Like most of those present, I was inspired by the idea of ​​reviving the Great Silk Road in today’s realities and connecting different parts of Eurasia through transport corridors. China and Central Asian countries share a common strategic goal, which is stable economic development, prosperity and state power,” Koshanova recalled.

“The speech found a powerful echo among politicians and economists, as the Chinese leader presented a foreign policy initiative that affects the economic development of an entire continent, Eurasia,” Koshanova noted.

The director called the BRI a “sunny road for everyone, instead of a private road for just one party.”





Willow Koshanova Photo: Courtesy of Koshanova

Real benefits drive local recovery

Delivering prosperity is never a hollow slogan, but specific measures, as Koshanova pointed out, that transform the advantages of political dialogue, geographical proximity and economic complementarity into advantages of cooperation and common gain.

“Thanks to the BRI project, the delivery time of goods from China via Kazakhstan to EU countries has been reduced by 3-4 days on average compared to delivery via Russia or Mongolia. In particular, China, in turn, has provided Kazakhstan with a sea route to develop economic exchanges with Asia-Pacific countries,” she said.

The list of visible benefits continues to grow, as the number of China-Europe rail express trains passing through Kazakhstan has continued to grow even in difficult economic times.

In addition, some landmark projects under BRI, such as Aiju Agricultural Commodity Logistics Processing Park and Western Europe-Western China Expressway, a Chinese investment, have been successfully completed, opening thus the way for a wider movement of goods in the region.

Kazakhstan has been going through tough times economically after struggling with a nationwide lockdown and low oil prices due to the raging COVID-19 outbreak in 2022. Amid mounting challenges, the Implementation of key Sino-Kazakh cooperation projects has advanced, showcasing the resilience and vitality of the BRI, which has in part helped the oil-rich country weather its socio-economic storm, local media reported.

Koshanova told the Global Times that the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan pays great attention to the transparency and openness of Chinese businesses in the country. She was assured of this fact after joining a tour group organized for academics and journalists to visit Chinese companies in Aktau, Atyrau, Shymkent and Almaty in November 2017.

“We saw the high quality of the companies’ work and products, and their contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy,” she said.

This demonstrates that the BRI adheres to high standards, implements sustainable projects and contributes to improving living standards, Koshanova suggested, contrary to baseless accusations by some Western media sources of opaque operations and hype about negative impacts caused by Chinese companies along the BRI.

Enhanced exchanges generate interest

As an educator, Koshanova said she could sense a progressive “Chinese language fever” in countries along the “Belt and Road”.

In 2006, promoted by two governments and supported by the China Foundation for International Education (CIEF), the first Confucius Institute was opened in Kazakhstan at the National Eurasian University LN Gumilyov.

Koshanova said she felt “very grateful” to be the Kazakh director of the institute by invitation. “Since the opening of the Confucius Institute, we have seen a continuous increase in the number of those wishing to learn Chinese. During the pandemic, the shift to an online learning format has allowed us to expand the geography of our students to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Iran, Germany, Turkey and other countries Our students plan to continue their master’s or doctoral studies in Chinese universities or dream of working in Kazakh-Chinese businesses in the future,” she told the Global Times.

The institute has held courses for all levels of Chinese language proficiency, holding a number of exhibitions, lectures, contests and Chinese study competitions, and also offering internships at Chinese universities.

“At a time of global instability and unpredictability, overcoming differences through dialogue and resolving disputes through exchanges becomes particularly relevant,” said Koshanova, who praises the cultural exchanges described in the Civilization Initiative. proposed by Xi.

Koshanova believes that the BRI, coupled with the concept of building a global community of shared destiny, has brought great certainty about the sustainability of peace and encouraged Asia to be an engine of global growth and a new model of international cooperation.

As the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his speech at the Munich Security Conference in February 2020, the Central Asian region is one of the key areas for the implementation of this megaproject. . “It is obvious that in choosing our capital to announce its most important initiative, the Chinese leaders have taken into account Kazakhstan’s constant commitment to the idea of ​​​​reviving the Great Silk Road by adopting the role of a hub trade and infrastructure for the entire Eurasian continent through Central Asia,” Tokaye said, as reported by the Astana Times.

In Koshanova’s eyes, today’s Silk Road has become an ambitious project covering most of Eurasia, as it is home to more than 60% of the world’s population and rich in resources.

With a passion to further mobilize such a wealth of resources, Koshanova, together with her colleagues, is pushing an association of Chinese researchers with the aim of creating more useful projects in science and education between the leading universities and research institutions of two countries. The platform is preparing an international conference in the fall to mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI project.