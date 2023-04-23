Turkish media mogul, former football federation president, had sex with underage girl, fathering his child

Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Yldrm Demirren, a media mogul and former head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), forged birth certificates to hide his sexual relationship with an underage girl who became pregnant and gave birth to her baby.

The claim about the married businessman was first made by investigative journalist Mehmet Baransu, who had also uncovered confidential documents on how the Demirren family got rich by murdering a Turkish couple -Greeks and plundering their wealth.

Demirren has a close relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and runs the media outlets he owns to spread propaganda for the president and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

According to Baransu, Demirren paid a man who worked for the Beikta Football Club, of which Demirren was president at the time, to register himself as the child’s father in order to conceal his relationship with the girl. The man was later transferred to the TFF when Demirren became chairman of the organization with the help of President Erdogan.

When the allegation of his affair with an underage girl first appeared in a report written by Baransu, Demirren dismissed the charge as defamation and asked his lawyers to sue Baransu to intimidate the journalist into recanting the item. The case was tried in a court in the Bakirky district of Istanbul.

Demirren’s attempt to intimidate Demirren fell apart when Baransus’ lawyer filed a motion with the court to perform a DNA test on the baby to determine if Demirren was the father. Demirrens’ lawyers, in a panic, withdrew the frivolous lawsuit and the journalist was acquitted of all charges against him.

Mehmet Baransu’s October 2018 court testimony in which he said Yldrm Demirren had a baby with an underage girl and concealed it:

Testifying before the 23rd High Criminal Court in Istanbul in October 2018, Baransu discussed the case and said: I wrote about these dirty relationships, Your Honor. I wrote about this dirty world. I wrote because people who couldn’t write about these things shared them with me.

Had the case moved forward and the DNA test proved Demirren to be the father, he would have faced criminal charges under Turkish law and faced up to five years in prison.

Demirren heads the eponymous family holding company and has been active in the gas, oil, real estate and media sectors. With a $750 million loan from Turkish public lender Ziraat Bank, Demirren Group bought Doan Media on March 22, 2018, which included Hrriyet newspaper, CNN broadcaster Trk and mainstream TV channel Kanal D, transforming them all as spokespersons for the government. Yldrm reportedly never repaid the loan and the government ignored parliamentary questions about its fate.

In exchange for turning the media into a mouthpiece for the Erdogan government, Demirren is granted immunity from any legal issues he may face.

Meanwhile, Baransu, a prominent investigative journalist who has published dozens of landmark stories over the course of his career, has been unjustly imprisoned by Erdogan since March 2015 as part of a government campaign to muzzling critical voices in the Turkish press and intimidating investigative journalists.

Yet even behind bars, Baransu manages to put the illegal activities he uncovered during his work as a journalist on the official record when he appears in court to defend himself against ridiculous charges filed by the government for the keep in jail for the rest. of his life.

He used his courtroom defense platform during hearings to reveal what and how he uncovered the shady and illegal activities of powerful people in politics, business and sport.

Baransus’ investigative work uncovered renegade neo-nationalist Turkish military generals suspected of plotting to assassinate non-Muslim community leaders in Turkey in 2010 and also exposed how the National Intelligence Organization ( MIT) provided misinformation by describing the smugglers as terrorists who killed 35 villagers of Uludere in an aerial bombardment in December 2011.

He published government documents that exposed the mass profiling of innocent, unsuspecting citizens, including members of opposition parties on the basis of their ethnic, religious, ideological or political affiliations by the Erdogan government in violation of their constitutional right privacy in 2013; covered up corruption in Erdogan’s inner circle; and has written extensively about match-fixing scandals in Turkish football clubs.

In 2010, he wrote a book titled Karargah (Command Center) and published classified documents that revealed the army’s secret, altered plans to combat perceived domestic threats by recruiting civilians and training squads counter-guerrillas tasked with conducting unconventional or psychological warfare.

The original unconventional war plan was drawn up in 1977 specifically against foreign threats, but in 2007 then Chief of the General Staff General Yaar Bykant, a neo-nationalist general, ordered that the plans be changed to counter internal threats.

In another book he wrote under the title of “Msy: Hanefi Avcnn Yazamadklar (Mister: The Things Hanefi Avc Couldnt Write), Baransu revealed official documents which showed the acts of torture perpetrated by the former head of the Avc police during his career and the shady relationships he had forged with the Leftist Revolutionary Headquarters terrorist organization.

His arrest in 2015 drew criticism from Brussels and Washington. The United States expressed concern over the journalist’s arrest, urging Turkish authorities to conduct the investigation in a fair, transparent and democratic manner. Deputy State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said the freedom of journalists to operate in Turkey was an ongoing concern in Washington.

A journalist’s job is to report on developments in the public interest, and it is absurd that a journalist should be prosecuted for obtaining documents – which have been shared with the authorities anyway, told the CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, Nina Ognianova. We call on the Turkish authorities to immediately release Mehmet Baransu and drop all charges against him.

But the Erdogan government turned a deaf ear to such pleas and kept him in prison until today.