Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke





DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump, stinging with a rebuke from the nation’s leading anti-abortion group, used a speech Saturday to influential Iowa evangelicals to highlight his actions as president to try restrict abortion rights.

Chief among Trump’s listed accomplishments was his appointments of three conservative justices to the United States Supreme Court. The nominations paved the way for last year’s overthrow of the historic Roe. v. Wade, who had affirmed a federal right to abortion.

“These judges have won a historic victory for the protection of innocent lives. No one thought this would happen,” Trump said, appearing via video at an Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition rally. “They thought it would be another 50 years. Because the Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that long, 50 years.

Trump has often avoided talking about abortion as he campaigns for the White House again, avoiding the issue less than a year after the court overturned Roe.

But his stance that abortion restrictions should be left to the states, not the federal government, drew a sharp rebuke on Thursday from the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, which called it a “morally indefensible position.” for a self-proclaimed pro”. – presidential candidate for life.

Trump did not take a position Saturday on a nationwide ban. Instead, he scored a record as president that aimed to satisfy abortion opponents who form the core of evangelical Christians, who dominate the GOP primary contest and especially early Republican caucuses in Iowa. .

Trump was applauded as he noted he was the first president to attend the annual March for Life abortion opposition rally.

Similarly, the hundreds of people gathered in the event hall in suburban Des Moines cheered as Trump noted his transfer of the US Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a symbol that many Christians evangelicals see it as the fulfillment of Bible prophecy.

“Every promise I made to you as a candidate, I kept as president,” he said.

Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence, who appeared in person before the group, used his speech earlier in the evening to celebrate Trump’s efforts to restrict abortion and take some credit for himself.

Pence, long known for his conservative values, called the nominations “most significant of all” the Trump administration’s accomplishments, drawing loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

“We did it, Iowa,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud to have been a small part of an administration that did just that.”

The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual spring fundraiser marks the unofficial start of the state’s 2024 caucus campaign. The event featured a list of Republican candidates and potential contenders, including U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is expected to enter the race.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered one of Trump’s main rivals, was not present.

The event gives presidential candidates the chance to pitch their case to evangelicals in a state where Republicans will kick off the nomination process next year. It’s also a chance to make a good impression on activists who might be open to an alternative to Trump at a time when he’s mired in legal troubles and was recently indicted in New York in a silent money scheme involving a porn actor.

The rally comes as abortion rights have re-emerged as a crucial issue in the election after the Tories achieved their long-sought goal of overthrowing the Roe last year. vs. Wade decision.

The Republican presidential field is trying to figure out how far to go in supporting restrictions on the procedure to satisfy the conservative base of the primary, but not to further alienate general election voters, most of whom support maintaining the legality of the election. ‘abortion.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has said she will not support any White House candidate who does not support at least a 15-week federal abortion ban.

Distinguishing himself from Trump, Pence told reporters during a stop in Jefferson, Iowa, earlier Saturday that the Supreme Court’s decision does not preclude federal restrictions.

“I will certainly support efforts to create a threshold of support for unborn children, even at the national level,” Pence said, adding that he would support “the minimum of a 15-week ban.”

Pence’s advocacy group has been pushing Congress to pass legislation that includes a nationwide ban on abortion starting at around six weeks.

Despite the credit Trump received for his judicial nominations, he was criticized after last year’s election for saying Republicans’ underperformance was due to opposition from abortion haters to exceptions. for women who became pregnant through rape or incest or whose lives were in danger.

All Republicans in the race or in the process of running have supported state abortion bans. Most have been much more cautious about taking a stance on a national ban.

Scott said he would support a federal law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

He, along with Pence, regularly visited evangelical pastors during his early trips to Iowa, with the goal of building relationships with clergy who may be influential in their churches among politically active social conservatives.

Also in attendance Saturday night were Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, radio host Larry Elder, former Representative Will Hurd of Texas, former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former candidate for governor of Michigan Perry Johnson.

In his closing remarks, Johnson referenced the Florida governor’s absence from the event.

“I think DeSantis is making a huge mistake by not being there,” Johnson said. “But to each his own.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westhawaiitoday.com/2023/04/23/nation-world-news/trump-defends-push-to-restrict-abortion-rights-after-rebuke/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos