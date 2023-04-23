Politics
Brexit 350 million per week “goes” to the NHS
Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies has once again come under fire on social media for making claims that turned out to be factually incorrect.
In a series of Tweets that began with him hitting Welsh Labors’ record with the NHS, he claimed the NHS was receiving the 350 million a week that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Brexit would make available.
Responding to an article by Wes Streeting, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, on Labor rebuilding the NHS in two termsMr Davies said after 24 years in office, waiting lists and ambulance response times under Welsh Labor are much longer than in England and Labor cannot trust the NHS.
Almost immediately, a Twitter user responded with an image of the infamous Brexit bus used by the Vote Leave campaign which claimed EU funds would be directed to the NHS if Britain left Europe, asking Where is this funding from Andrew?
Mr Davies replied: Our NHS has received this funding (and more besides). Brexit has been good for our NHS
Our NHS received this funding (and a few others on top of that). Brexit has been good for our NHS.
— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) April 23, 2023
Fact check
The claim that the UK would send 350 million euros a week to the EU and have it in reserve after Brexit was made by Vote Leave and repeated many times by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2017.
At the time, it was found false by Complete facta fact-checking body.
On the Full Fact website, it says the allegation has been declared a manifest misuse of statistics by the UK Statistics Authority.
The website says: We havenever paidEU 350 million a week and we never owed the EU 350 million a week. After leaving the EU, that means we can’t regain control of 350 million per week.
However you adjust the claim to make it more accurate, it will still miss key context: economists on both sides in the referendum predicted that the impact on the economy of changes to trade and more would bemuch biggerthan UK membership fees to the EU.
Distort the truth
Last week, Nation.Cymru reported that senior Tories were accused of twisting the truth over inaccurate reports in the English press that the Welsh government was planning to give asylum seekers £1,600 monthly aid.
Andrew RT Davies and Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies both slammed the supposed plans and gave no context that the Care Leavers Basic Income pilot was for everyone eligible young people leaving care, including a small number of asylum seeker children who were raised in daycare.
RT Davies tweeted a screenshot of a story from The Sun about the pilot in a post that read: This Labor Party plan is truly one of the most extreme policies I have ever seen. Thank goodness we have a conservative government to step in and block it.
Advocate General for Wales Mick Antoniw MS hit back at Mr Davies saying: But you know that is an inaccurate and distorted story. Are you really that desperate electorally?
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee per month, you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
|
Sources
2/ https://nation.cymru/news/andrew-rt-davies-brexit-350m-per-week-does-go-to-the-nhs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Latest from Trump today: Donald Trump shocked by Tucker Carlsons exit as E Jean Carroll rape trial continues
- Jewish actor Judd Hirsch delivers a great performance in iMordecai
- Texas agricultural commissioner releases anti-trans dress code for agency employees
- Google Authenticator can now sync 2FA codes to the cloud
- Lung cancer: Liquid biopsy could speed up treatment
- Stunning images show Northern Lights shining across the United States
- VegaMovies 2023 Bollywood Tamil Telugu Hindi Dubbed Movies Download HD 4K 300MB 1080p 720p 480p
- TT camp ends – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s number 1 English daily newspaper
- India needs more top talent
- Donald Trump to face civil lawsuits against writers over alleged rape
- The moment President Jokowi’s grandson, Jan Ethes, distributes clothes to residents of Labuan Bajo
- UK to spend $100m developing its own ‘sovereign’ AI