Brexit 350 million per week “goes” to the NHS

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies has once again come under fire on social media for making claims that turned out to be factually incorrect.

In a series of Tweets that began with him hitting Welsh Labors’ record with the NHS, he claimed the NHS was receiving the 350 million a week that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Brexit would make available.

Responding to an article by Wes Streeting, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, on Labor rebuilding the NHS in two termsMr Davies said after 24 years in office, waiting lists and ambulance response times under Welsh Labor are much longer than in England and Labor cannot trust the NHS.

Almost immediately, a Twitter user responded with an image of the infamous Brexit bus used by the Vote Leave campaign which claimed EU funds would be directed to the NHS if Britain left Europe, asking Where is this funding from Andrew?

Mr Davies replied: Our NHS has received this funding (and more besides). Brexit has been good for our NHS

Fact check

The claim that the UK would send 350 million euros a week to the EU and have it in reserve after Brexit was made by Vote Leave and repeated many times by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2017.

At the time, it was found false by Complete facta fact-checking body.

On the Full Fact website, it says the allegation has been declared a manifest misuse of statistics by the UK Statistics Authority.

The website says: We havenever paidEU 350 million a week and we never owed the EU 350 million a week. After leaving the EU, that means we can’t regain control of 350 million per week.

However you adjust the claim to make it more accurate, it will still miss key context: economists on both sides in the referendum predicted that the impact on the economy of changes to trade and more would bemuch biggerthan UK membership fees to the EU.

Distort the truth

Last week, Nation.Cymru reported that senior Tories were accused of twisting the truth over inaccurate reports in the English press that the Welsh government was planning to give asylum seekers £1,600 monthly aid.

Andrew RT Davies and Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies both slammed the supposed plans and gave no context that the Care Leavers Basic Income pilot was for everyone eligible young people leaving care, including a small number of asylum seeker children who were raised in daycare.

RT Davies tweeted a screenshot of a story from The Sun about the pilot in a post that read: This Labor Party plan is truly one of the most extreme policies I have ever seen. Thank goodness we have a conservative government to step in and block it.

Advocate General for Wales Mick Antoniw MS hit back at Mr Davies saying: But you know that is an inaccurate and distorted story. Are you really that desperate electorally?