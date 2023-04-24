Britain’s Sunak launches charm offensive on business leaders





LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will host a conference for business leaders on Monday where he will pledge to work with businesses in the hope of reviving the economy and redressing the situation of his party ahead of elections scheduled for next year. The conference titled “Business Connect” is part of Sunak’s attempts to rebuild the ruling Conservative Party’s relationship with business, which was damaged during the economic crisis of prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Sunak has made reviving the economy one of his five key priorities, after Britain’s gross domestic product did not return to pre-pandemic heights until February. International Monetary Fund projections released this month showed Britain trailing the world’s major economies in terms of expected growth in 2023, with the economy forecast to contract by 0.3%. Sunak, a former investment banker, along with Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt and Business Minister Kemi Badenoch will speak Monday at a series of events in front of more than 200 leaders representing sectors such as technology and manufacturing. On Monday, Sunak’s office said it would underscore its commitment to improving the conditions for business growth, acknowledging that the government cannot achieve its economic priorities alone. “We are bringing together some of the UK’s biggest businesses and investors for meaningful dialogue and I am a prime minister passionate about working with business to unlock opportunity and progress,” Sunak said in a statement. In what his office called his first-ever LinkedIn Live event, business leaders will also have the opportunity Monday morning to ask Sunak questions about trade policy. The Prime Minister will unveil an innovation category on Monday evening at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, hosted by the Finance Minister in Downing Street. Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by David Holmes Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

