Rape and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump filed by writer E. Jean Carroll begins this week: What you need to know | News





The first of three explosive cases facing Donald Trump in his home state will go to trial this week in a civil rape lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, including allegations waiting five years for the do in front of a panel of New Yorkers.

Jury selection begins Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in Carroll’s sexual battery and defamation lawsuit against Trump, who was indicted this month on criminal charges related to silent money payments made to the star of the porn Stormy Daniels and is also the subject of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit for financial fraud.

Carroll, 79, alleges Trump raped her in a locker room at Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in the fall of 1995 or spring of 1996 after they ran into each other in a chance encounter, and he asked her to help her choose lingerie.

At the time, Carroll and Trump moved in the same high-society media circles, his case details. Carroll hosted Ask E. Jean TV on the Roger Ailes Americas Talking Network and frequently appeared on daytime talk shows. Trump was running his family’s real estate empire and forging his image as one of the movers in town.

What started as playful banter turned dark when Trump suggested the former Elle columnist try on a see-through bodysuit, details from Carrolls’ lawsuit.

In the locker room, Carroll alleges that Trump pinned her against a wall, hit her head twice, pulled down her pantyhose and raped her.

Carroll says the attack lasted two to three minutes. Trump’s denial has prompted libel suits, with Carroll alleging he slandered her name when he called her a liar in comments during and after his presidency.

Jurors will hear from two of Carrolls’ friends she confided in, author and correspondent Lisa Birnbach, whom she called immediately afterwards, and Carol Martin, the longtime presenter she spoke to a few days later .

Birnbach urged her to report the assault, but Martin told her not to.

Don’t tell anyone. Forget! He has two hundred lawyers. Hell bury you, Martin is cited in the lawsuit.

Carroll took Martins’ advice. She knew how brutal and dangerous Trump could be. Carroll was also afraid of being dragged through the mud if she reported the rape. She was convinced that no one would believe her if she showed up. And like so many other sexual assault survivors, Carroll also blamed herself, the lawsuit reads.

Carroll says she was never intimate with a man again after the alleged assault.

Who else testifies?

Jurors will hear from two of at least 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

Natasha Stoynoff claims Trump pushed her against a wall during a December 2005 interview at Mar-a-Lago, while interviewing her for People magazine, and forced his tongue down her throat.

Jessica Leeds claims Trump assaulted her as he sat next to him on a flight to New York in the 1980s. She says he grabbed her chest and put his hand under her skirt .

Trump denies everything.

Carroll decided to go public in June 2019 when a tsunami of women spoke out about the abuse they had suffered at the hands of powerful men, and society seemed to listen.

New York Magazine highlighted his claims by publishing an excerpt from his book What Do We Need Men For? A modest proposal.

In response to the allegations revealed in Carroll’s book, Trump lashed out, telling The Hill: I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, he’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, okay?

Carroll has long waited for his day in court.

The case to go to trial on Tuesday, which Carroll filed in November, is the second of two lawsuits Carroll has brought against Trump. It was the first to be brought under New York’s Adult Survivor Act.

Trump’s inflammatory denials led to Carroll’s first trial in 2019, which runs parallel to the trial, when she sued him for defamation.

Then-President Trump argued that presidents cannot be sued.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over both lawsuits, disagreed with Trump’s argument in October 2020, saying it would mean a president is free to defame anyone who criticizes his conduct or attacks his character.

Trump’s appeal against that decision is still pending.

Trump has yet to say if the hell will attend the next trial, but Carroll will be there.

Jurors will also see the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump boasted he had the right to assault women because he was famous.

And Carroll’s lawyers will play Trump’s deposition, in which he disparaged her appearance and called her a crazy, crazy job, and misidentified her in a photo of them together as Marla Maples, his ex wife.

New Yorkers who weigh Trump’s responsibility will remain anonymous, Judge Kaplan recently ruled, citing the potential dangers of Trump’s rhetoric toward members of the public who recently voted to indict him.

