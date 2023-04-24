Politics
Anger as Chinese envoy questions post-Soviet nations
Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye. File | Photo credit: AFP
China’s ambassador to France has sparked anger in Eastern Europe and Ukraine while drawing a rebuke in Paris after he questioned the sovereignty of post-Soviet countries.
Speaking Friday on the LCI news channel, Ambassador Lu Shaye suggested that the countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union “have no effective status under international law because there is no international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations”.
The comments cast doubt not only on Ukraine, which Russia invaded last February, but on all the former Soviet republics that emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, including the members of the European Union.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Sunday that the status of post-Soviet countries was “enshrined in international law”, while challenging Mr Lu’s remarks about Russian-occupied Crimea in 2014.
When asked if Crimea is Ukrainian during his interview on LCIreplied Mr. Lu, “It depends on how you look at the problem. There is history. Crimea was Russian at the beginning.”
“It is strange to hear a nonsensical version of the ‘Crimea story’ from a representative of a country that is scrupulous about its millennial history,” Mr Podolyak said, referring to the China.
The foreign ministers of the Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, all former Soviet republics that joined the EU after independence, condemned the remarks by Mr Lu, who is part of a new class of outspoken Chinese diplomats.
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Twitter that his views were “completely unacceptable”, while Estonian Margus Tsahkna called them “false and a misinterpretation of history”.
The timing of the controversy is embarrassing for French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Beijing this month to encourage Chinese President Xi Jinping to pressure Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.
Mr. Macron’s trip has caused unease among some Western allies who are skeptical of China’s intentions, given Mr. Xi’s formal alliance with Russia.
A press release published on Saturday by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that it “learned with dismay the statements of the Chinese ambassador to France on the borders of the countries which became independent after the fall of the Soviet Union”.
“It is up to China to say whether these statements reflect its position, which we hope is not the case,” he added.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter that “if anyone is still wondering why the Baltic states don’t trust China to ‘broker peace in Ukraine,’ here is a Chinese ambassador saying that the Crimea is Russian and the borders of our countries have no legal basis.
China has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukrainian conflict and has offered a political solution to the conflict that has been rejected by Kyiv and its Western backers.
“If you want to be a major political player, don’t repeat the propaganda of Russian foreigners,” added Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak.
Countries emerging from the breakup of the Soviet Union were admitted as sovereign members of the United Nations, with China recognizing them at the time.
Mr Lu has previously admitted to being part of the so-called “wolf warrior” class of Chinese diplomats, a nickname given to those who respond vehemently to criticism they perceive as hostile to China.
In January 2019, he accused Canada of “white supremacy” for seeking the release of two Canadians detained in China, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the request of the United States.
After taking on a new role in Paris, he sparked yet another diplomatic spat in 2021 when he branded a critical French researcher a “little thug” and a “troll” on Twitter.
He also targeted French lawmakers who were considering a trip to Taiwan which China threatens to seize by force.
Summoned by the French Foreign Ministry for “insults and threats”, he took the highly unusual decision to delay his appearance, citing “scheduling problems”.
This sparked further irritation in Paris.
“Neither France nor Europe are a doormat,” warned Clément Beaune, then Minister for Europe. “When you are summoned as an ambassador, you visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
