$1 billion in gas found in Turkish Gabar: Erdogan





Trkiye has discovered natural gas reserves valued at $1 billion in southeast Gabar Mountain, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on April 23. Orientation reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. We have discovered $1 billion worth of natural gas in Gabar, and we will also extract it, he said during the opening ceremony of the Akyaz Recep Tayyip Erdogan sports complex. He recalled that Trkiye recently commissioned its first multi-role amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, and then launched the country’s first delivery from a Black Sea gas reserve. Trkiye will build an aircraft carrier twice the size of TCG Anadolu, he said, adding that they will display the ship in Izmir in the coming days. Hopefully if you give us this task on May 14, we have had preliminary talks with some countries for the ship, which is twice the size of this ship, he said. It would be beneficial if he stayed in zmir for the last week to 10 days. Hopefully we will send different messages from there with TCG Anadolu. Seventy to 80 thousand people, who visited our ship, gave the correct answer at the table of seven, he said referring to the opposition parties. I wish that all the consumption of natural gas in the houses for one month and the free consumption of the kitchen and the hot water for one year will again benefit our nation. My Lord has blessed us and we are making Black Sea gas available to our nation, he said. The government is in the process of setting up the mothers, young people, family and youth bank, he said and added, With this bank, which will take its source in the natural resources of our country as the Black Sea, we will fund many studies here. He recalled that Norway uses a certain proportion of its own natural gas and oil and dedicates it to its youth. We will do the same in our country. We will support the retirement of our housewives. We will expand scholarship opportunities at all levels of education. We will facilitate the employment of our young people by ensuring that at least one person from each household is employed, he said. Citing the period before the rule of his Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan said Trkiye had developed well beyond 1999 and was now healing wounds from the February 6 earthquakes faster. We will completely revive our earthquake cities by building 650,000 new homes. We are carrying out comprehensive urban transformation projects to prepare our whole country for earthquakes, he explained. Criticizing National Alliance presidential candidate Kemal Kldaroglu, Erdogan said the leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had pledged to release the former co-chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (CHP) from prison. HDP) Selahattin Demirta and leader of the illegal PKK group, Abdullah Calan. He was going to eliminate Selo, who killed 51 of our citizens in Diyarbakr, and he would eliminate the terrorist leader Calan. This country is not a terrorist state, Erdoan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.trend.az/world/turkey/3739095.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos