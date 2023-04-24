DeSantis shoots Trump for Faucis role during directors’ coronavirus response





Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed former President Donald Trump for Dr. Anthony Faucis’ role during the COVID-19 pandemic while delivering a keynote address at a Republican event.

“A leader must have the confidence to stand alone if necessary,” DeSantis said at the Utah GOP convention on Saturday. “And so for us, when I took office, COVID presented us with this situation because we were in a situation the third largest state in the country, one of the highest percentages of elderly people, an economy based on tourism, which we needed to travel to continue.”

“So this situation was an existential threat to our state, but I passed judgment. Leaders take the bull by the horns and make decisions for themselves. They don’t outsource their leadership to bureaucrats from health like Dr. Fauci,” he continued.

Fauci, who retired as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases last year, served as a member of the White House coronavirus task force in the Trump administration, helping craft guidelines for Americans during the pandemic.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, and former President Donald Trump (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/File | Win McNamee/Getty Images/File)

The relationship between Trump and Faucis has become contentious during the pandemic, with the former president suggesting ahead of the 2020 election that he could fire Fauci. Trump has called out the health care leader and his colleague, Dr. Deborah Birx, for their “poor policy decisions” in 2021.

“Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to talk about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover up their bad instincts and misguided recommendations, which I have thankfully almost always been canceled,” Trump said in 2021 after Fauci and Birx conducted interviews with CNN for a documentary that year.

“They made bad policy decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to reopening our economy and years away from an approved vaccine putting millions of lives at risk.”

Trump rewarded Fauci and other members of Operation Warp Speed, which accelerated the development and distribution of COVID vaccines, with presidential congratulations for their work in 2021.

When President Joe Biden took office, Fauci served as the administration’s chief medical adviser to the president until last year, when he retired.

Dr. Anthony Fauci (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/File)

The governor has previously fired Trump and Fauci for their leadership during the pandemic, saying last month he would have “fired” Fauci had he been president.

“Well, I think there are several things,” DeSantis told reporter Piers Morgan last month when asked about his differences with Trump. “COVID’s approach was different. I would have fired someone like Fauci. I think he got way too big for his panties, and I think he did a lot of damage.”

DeSantis was asked to deliver the keynote address Saturday for the 2023 Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention. The Florida governor hasn’t announced a formal 2024 presidential bid, but he’s expected to throw his hat in the ring, which would put him in competition with Trump and a handful of other Republicans for the nomination.

Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced an official 2024 presidential bid, but he’s expected to throw his hat in the ring. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee/File)

“Utah is one of the best-governed states in the United States,” DeSantis told delegates in his speech. “Utah, like Florida, is where freedom works. Maybe Florida is the Utah of the southeast.”

His talk focused on his work in Florida during the pandemic as well as his ongoing fight against Disney as he railed against “revivalism”.

“It’s what I call the waking mind virus. We’ll never make it to the waking crowd. Florida is where the waking is going to die,” DeSantis said.

Although DeSantis has yet to announce a presidential race, various polls show he is trailing Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for next year’s election. Trump shot DeSantis during an appearance on the “Full Send” podcast that aired last week, describing him as a “crashing rocket man.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an event announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. (Fox News/File)

“You got a guy from Florida, Ron DeSantis, that I got backed up with. He was three-pointers. He was nothing, he wasn’t going to win. He was going to lose, and I backed him up,” said Trump. on the podcast.

“He was politically dead. I backed him up and saved him. He was down about 25, 30 points very shortly before the election. When I backed him up, he went off like a rocket,” Trump continued. “I should call him Rocket Man, but now it’s Rocket Man crashing.”

