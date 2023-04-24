Link between vaccines and tinnitus?, Boris Johnson nearly met the Queen while infected and today’s statisticsFrequent Business Traveler

Good morning. This is the report by Jonathan Spira. Now comes pandemic news from around the world on the 1137th day of the pandemic and World Book Day, a celebration to promote the joy of reading, so keep reading.

In the news we cover today, Boris Johnson nearly held an in-person meeting with the Queen while showing severe Covid symptoms and more researchers into a possible link between vaccines and tinnitus are becoming available.

two midwives have sold thousands of fake coronavirus vaccination cards, conjunctivitis is a new Covid symptom and the New York subway is experiencing a resurgence.

UNITED STATES

Research into the possible link between coronavirus vaccines and tinnitus continues, and Shaowen Bao, an associate professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson, who has had the condition for a long time, believes that the ongoing inflammation in the body may be to blame.

Tinnitus is a type of sound that is heard when no external sound is present. Most people occasionally experience normal tinnitus in a quiet room, but the condition becomes cause for concern if it interferes with normal hearing.

Bao, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the American Tinnitus Associations, has studied the condition for more than a decade and recently interviewed nearly 400 members of a Facebook group of people who developed the condition after receiving a vaccine against tinnitus. coronavirus to investigate the possible link.

In the survey group, significantly more people reported developing tinnitus after the first dose of vaccine than the second. Many of the cases were serious, with one man commenting that he couldn’t hear his car’s radio over the sound generated by the condition. Respondents also reported other symptoms, including headache, dizziness, vertigo, ear pain, anxiety and depression.

Bao has yet to release his findings, but told NBC News that “the vaccine interacts with pre-existing risk factors for tinnitus.” If you have the risk factor, you’ll probably get it from the first dose,” Bao said.

GLOBAL

A new book confirms that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to attend his weekly audience with Queen Elizabeth despite suffering from quite noticeable symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 at the time.

According to the book, Johnson at 10: The Inside Story, written by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, Johnson was eager not to be restricted by the new laws or his apparent symptoms, much to the dismay of Palace officials deeply concerned about the risk of exposing the elderly queen to the virus, the authors wrote.

In the end, the prime minister was convinced to hold the call over the phone. After the meeting, the Queen turned to an assistant and said she couldn’t hear a word Johnson said, he was coughing so much, the book reports.

The Daily Mirror reported news of the attempted reunion on June 24, 2021, and the palace called the report completely false.

OTHER HEALTH NEWS

In Hong Kong, the flu season may have peaked faster than expected. In a television interview, government adviser David Hui Shu-cheong, a professor at the Chinese university, said: If we look at the data from the Hospital Authority laboratory, it seems that in the few days between the 15th and 19th April, the number of respiratory nucleic acid test samples testing positive for influenza had already peaked.

STATS TODAY

Now here are the daily stats for Sunday, April 23.

On Sunday morning, the world recorded 686.5 million cases of Covid-19, an increase of 0.1 million from the previous day, and 6.86 million deaths, according to Worldometer, a service that tracks such information. Additionally, 659 million people worldwide have recovered from the virus, an increase of 0.1 million from the previous day.

The reader should note that infrequent reports from some sources may appear as spikes in new cases or deaths.

Worldwide, the number of active coronavirus cases as of Sunday at press time is 20,565,011, an increase of 18,000. Of that figure, 99.8%, or 20,525,550, are considered to be light and 0.2%, or 39,461, are listed as critical. The percentage of cases considered critical has not changed over the past five months.

The United States reported 101,445 new cases in the period from April 6 to April 12, a figure down 26% from the same period a week earlier, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . The death toll for the same period is 1,773, a figure down 13%. The average number of Covid hospital admissions was 4,778 on April 20, a figure down 13% from the previous 14 days. Finally, the test positivity rate is 5.9%, down 7% in the 14 days to April 17.

Beginning March 25, 2023, the Morning News Brief began updating case data as well as the number of deaths on a weekly basis.

In addition, since the start of the pandemic, the United States on Sunday recorded 106.5 million cases, a figure higher than any other country, and a death toll of 1.16 million. India has the second highest number of officially registered cases in the world, 44.9 million, and a reported death toll of 531,439.

The latest data from Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat showed that as of the end of July, the number of Covid or Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic there in April 2020 is now 823,623. , giving the country the second highest pandemic in the world. related death toll, behind the United States. Rosstat last reported that 3,284 people died from coronavirus or related causes in July 2022, compared to 5,023 in June, 7,008 in May and 11,583 in April.

Meanwhile, France is the third country with the highest number of cases, with more than 39.9 million, and Germany is fourth, with 38.4 million total cases.

Brazil, which has recorded the third highest number of deaths from the virus, 701,215, has recorded 37.4 million cases, placing it in fifth place.

The other five countries with total cases over 20 million are Japan, with 33.6 million cases, South Korea, with just under 31.1 million cases, which places it in seventh place. , and Italy, with more than 25.7 million, in eighth place. , as well as the United Kingdom, with more than 24.5 million, and Russia, with 22.8 million.

SPOTLIGHT ON IMMUNIZATION

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of Thursday, 269.9 million people in the United States, or 81.3%, had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Of that population, 69.4%, or 230.5 million people, have received two doses of the vaccine, and the total number of doses that have been distributed in the United States is now 675 million. Breaking it down further, 92.2% of the population over 18 or 238 million people have received at least one first vaccination and 79.1% of the same group or 204.2 million people are fully vaccinated. In addition, 20.2% of the same population, or 52.1 million people, have already received an updated or bivalent booster dose of the vaccine, while 23.3 million people over the age of 65, or 42, 4% of this population also received the bivalent booster.

For the week ending April 20, 2023, the CDC made slight downward adjustments in several of the data points we include here, although the total number of doses increased by 0.3 million.

Beginning June 13, 2022, the CDC began updating vaccine data on a weekly basis and posting updated information Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT, according to a statement on the agencies website.

Some 69.9% of the world’s population received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, according to Our World in Data, an online science publication that tracks such information. So far, 13.37 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide and 238,508 doses are now being administered every day.

Meanwhile, only 29.5% of people in low-income countries have received a dose, while in countries like Canada, China, Denmark, France, Italy, the UK and the United States, at least 75% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Only a handful of the world’s poorest countries, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia and Nepal, have reached the 70% vaccination mark. However, many countries are below 20%, and in countries like Haiti, Senegal and Tanzania, for example, vaccination rates remain at or below 10%.

Moreover, with the start of vaccinations in North Korea at the end of September, Eritrea remains the only country in the world not to have administered vaccines.

Paul Riegler contributed to the reporting of this story

(Photo: Accura Media Group)