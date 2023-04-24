Trump vows to confront ‘radical left’ to Iowa voters





Former President Donald Trump touted his conservative record as president and vowed if re-elected to wage war on the radical left and its woke politics while appealing to Republican voters in Iowa on Saturday night.

Hours after delivering a speech in Florida, Trump appeared via video to deliver a keynote address at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, where a number of other 2024 White House hopefuls pitched their platforms to voters.

During his tame, campaign-focused remarks, the 45th president trumpeted the accomplishments of his administration, which he said “has achieved more for our values ​​than any administration in the history of our country.”

Trump said if re-elected he would tackle the culture war between the left and conservatives head-on, promising legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory, “transgender madness, as well as the racial, social or political content to children in public schools.

“The left-wing sexual madness imposed on our children is an act of child abuse,” Trump said.

“As president, I will sign a new executive order directing every federal agency to cease promoting sex and gender transition at any age,” the ex-president added.

A poll of likely GOP primary voters published by The Wall Street Journal on Friday found Trump maintained a sizable lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.REUTERS

He also took a shot at President Biden, who defeated him in the 2020 election, calling him out on his border politics: “If you take the top five presidents who are the absolute worst and add them all up, they don’t didn’t do the harm that Joe Biden and his administration did.

Follow today’s most important news

Stay up to date with the latest news with the evening update.

Trump, who was the first GOP candidate to launch his campaign, currently leads a wide range of candidates for the Republican nomination by a wide margin, according to recent polls.

A poll of likely GOP primary voters published by The Wall Street Journal on Friday found Trump had maintained a sizable lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has yet to formally announce his candidacy but is seen by many as the the former president’s most formidable enemy. .

In the scenario of a Trump-DeSantis showdown, 51% said they would support Trump while 38% backed DeSantis a nearly complete reversal of December poll results, which showed DeSantis leading with 52% and Trump with 38%.

When voters were asked to choose from a 12-person primary field, 48% of Republican voters still supported Trump, double DeSantis’ support of 24%.

No other potential candidate hit double the numbers, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley getting 5% support and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) at 3%.

Trump has said if re-elected he would tackle the culture war between the left and conservatives head-on.REUTERS

Longshot candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur who has never held public office, received 2% support.

A host of other potential candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, all polled at 1% or less.

All but Haley and DeSantis gave speeches to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, the state’s leading evangelical activist group, as well as former Representative Will Hurd of Texas and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

President Biden, 80, is set to announce his re-election campaign next week, despite appalling job approval ratings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/22/trump-promises-to-take-on-radical-left-to-iowa-voters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos