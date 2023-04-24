President Eid Holiday oversees venue preparation for ASEAN summit





BPMI/LUKAS PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo took his two grandchildren, Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah, to a tourist spot in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara on Sunday (23/4/2023). Besides traveling with his family, the president reviewed the venues that will be used at the ASEAN summit next May. JAKARTA, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo enjoys a vacation with his family in Labuan Bajo while observing the location’s readiness for the 42nd ASEAN Summit. In addition to the facilities and infrastructure that will be used during the event, tourist sites are also monitored. President Jokowi along with First Lady Iriana and their children, in-laws and grandchildren left for Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province on Saturday (22/4/2023) afternoon from Surakarta.

Earlier, in a friendly online meeting with Vice President Maruf Amin, President Jokowi said he would visit Labuan Bajo to check the ASEAN summit venue. (Solo) until afternoon (4/22/2023), sir, later. “This (friendship) with relatives first and then with Labuan Bajo,” the president said when asked by the vice president how long he would stay in Solo. Arriving at Komodo Airport, West Manggarai Regency on Saturday evening, the President took time to review the facilities and infrastructure of the airport. On the way from the airport to the hotel where he was staying, President Jokowi also watched several other places. Also Read: Joint Leave, President Visits Solo Safari With Family On the second day in Labuan Bajo, Sunday (23/4/2023), the President and Mrs. Iriana visited several tourist attractions which had never been visited. Joining the tour are Jokowi-Iriana’s two sons, Gibran Rakabuming Raka who is also the Mayor of Surakarta and his wife, Selvi Ananda, and Kaesang Pangarep and his wife, Erina Gudono. Two of the president’s grandchildren, Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah, also seemed to be enjoying the holiday. (In Solo) until the afternoon (4/22/2023), Sir, later. This (friendship) with the brothers first, then with Labuan Bajo. BPMI/LUKAS PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo and his grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, visited Batu Cermin Cave in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara on Sunday (23/4/2023). Besides traveling with his family, the president reviewed the venues that will be used at the ASEAN summit next May. The ASEAN summit will be held from May 9 to 11. Heads of State and Heads of Government of ASEAN member countries or other invited delegations will attend. For this reason, at least 22 hotels and resorts in Labuan Bajo have been prepared to accommodate delegates and committee members. One of the tourist attractions visited is Goa Batu Cermin. The President and his family arrived around 11:00 a.m. WITA. At the tourist site, the president walks around the open area. The president climbed the stairs to enter the cave with Jan Ethes. Traveling residents also took photos with the President and Jan Ethes at these locations. President Jokowi and his two grandchildren sat on the steps, enjoying the view and chatting for a while. It’s okay, you’ve seen all the caves, said the president to his two grandchildren. Yes, I have seen all the caves. However, Ethes then asked his grandfather to take him to the Umbrella Stone. Stones stacked like umbrellas are not far from Batu Cermin Cave. Come on, Ethes asked Batu Payung, the president said, inviting his family circle. Apart from visiting tourist attractions, President Jokowi, Mrs. Iriana and their families visited a number of MSME outlets. They also bought a number of souvenirs made by NTT residents, such as clothes and hats. BPMI/LUKAS PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT While visiting tourist spots in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, President Joko Widodo met locals who were also enjoying their vacations. Residents also took pictures of the president, some asked to take a group photo. All tourist locations can be promoted Assistant to President Bey Machmudin’s Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat said the President wants all tourist attractions in Labuan Bajo to be promoted to Heads of State and Heads of Government who will later attend. . Therefore, the president felt the need to visit several existing tourist attractions. At the upcoming ASEAN summit, the president hopes MSMEs will be able to showcase souvenirs with good quality and regional characteristics so that guests from ASEAN countries will be interested in purchasing these MSME products, Bey said. . Also Read: President: This Eid Year We Gather With Family Before that, the president had visited Labuan Bajo several times. Finally, a review was carried out on March 13 and 14. At this time, besides visiting places such as Puncak Waringin and hotels, the president also visited the main venue for the 2023 ASEAN summit, namely the Tana Mori Special Economic Zone. In Tana Mori, the Ministry of Public Works also built around the beach clubdock shelters, landscaping and installation of geomats on road corridors in the Tana Mori region, establishment of a heliport and construction of a parking area with a capacity of 100 cars. In addition, Anak Munting reservoir between Labuan Bajo access road and Golo Mori, Komodo district was also constructed. The reservoir with a capacity of 159,481.10 cubic meters and an inundation area of ​​4.5 hectares is expected to be able to support the holding of the ASEAN summit. (IN A)

