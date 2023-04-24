Mike Pence and Tim Scott highlight differences with Donald Trump as they get closer to launching 2024 campaigns





CLIVE, IOWA — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina takes on “grievance” politics, in an indirect fire against former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

And former Vice President Mike Pence – who, along with Scott, is expected to launch a campaign for the White House in the coming weeks – is highlighting his political differences with his former running mate over a key issue with the Republican base – the ban. of abortion.

Scott and Pence — along with a handful of other actual and potential Republican presidential candidates in the emerging nomination race — were in Iowa over the weekend to speak to a large crowd of influential evangelical leaders from around the world. state that leads the GOP nomination schedule.

Scott, a rising GOP star and the only black Republican in the Senate, recently launched a presidential search committee as he delivers what he calls an “optimistic and positive message rooted in conservatism.”

During a Saturday stop at a farm outside Des Moines, Fox News asked Scott if his message was receptive to Republican primary voters or if they were hungry for a fighter.

“I think people want a fighter and that’s good, but we also want to win, and that’s better,” Scott said. “The real question is how do we do that? And one of the ways we do that is to make sure our message is in tune with what voters want and what the nation needs. And I will say so far, so good. I’m excited about where we are. I am delighted with the response to the message. But we have work to do and we will do it.”

Trump, who launched his third run for the White House in November, has continued to question his 2020 election loss to President Biden as he repeats his unproven claims that his defeat was due to a “stolen” election. by “massive electoral fraud”.

The former president listing his legal grievances has also become a campaign staple, and at a rally last month in Texas, Trump stressed that “for those who have been wronged and betrayed…I am your retribution.” .

Scott, taking aim at Trump without mentioning the former president’s name, told reporters that “I believe our nation has a decision to make – are we going to be the country that focuses on grievances or are we going to be the county that allows the seeds of greatness to germinate. I vote for germination, greatness.

Scott, who is continuing his so-called “Faith in America” ​​listening tour, wondered if he was getting closer to the official launch of a presidential campaign. “My goal really isn’t to determine a timeline, my goal is to keep listening. The more I listen, the better off I am,” he said.

Pence, who has traveled extensively to Iowa over the past two years as he prepares to launch a presidential campaign, recently said he would have a 2024 decision within weeks. He told Fox News Saturday night after speaking to evangelical voters at a large Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition rally in suburban Des Moines that “I’ll let you know if I’m going to be spending much more time in the ‘Iowa. ”

Trump, addressing the crowd from a distance, boasted that he was “the most pro-life president in American history” and highlighted future efforts he would undertake to restrict abortions.

Trump highlighted the three justices he appointed to the Supreme Court who “won a historic victory for the protection of innocent life.” He was referring to the searing decision last June by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, almost half a century old, which authorized the legalization of abortions throughout the country. The High Court decision returned the controversial issue of abortion to the United States.

But his stance – reiterated this week by his campaign – that, following last year’s High Court ruling, the issue of abortion restrictions should be left to states drew a sharp rebuke on Thursday from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the top abortion groups. He called Trump’s comments “a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.”

The group said it would not support any candidate for the White House who backs — at a minimum — a 15-week federal abortion ban. Trump, in his comments on Saturday, did not say whether he would support a nationwide ban.

Pence, speaking with reporters, took issue with his former running mate on abortion. The former vice president, responding to a question from Fox News, noted his differences with Trump on the issue, saying last year’s Supreme Court ruling “didn’t mean that was the only problem with Trump.” It simply meant that states now had the ability to craft legislation that protects the unborn child.

“I also believe that Americans want to see leaders at both ends of Pennsylvania Ave. who will stand up for the sanctity of life,” Pence said. “We have an incredible and historic opportunity to advance the cause of life.”

And he reiterated his support for a federal ban on abortion, saying, “I will support any effort to uphold the sanctity of life at the center of American law.”

Ramaswamy says he ‘can go further than Trump’

Multi-millionaire entrepreneur, best-selling author and conservative commentator Vivek Ramaswamy champions an America First agenda as he runs for the GOP presidential nomination.

And like Scott, he takes aim at Trump because of the former president’s grievances.

“Part of the reason I think I can go further than Trump is that, like Reagan, when can we do more if we do it based on first principles and yes, I will say that – the authority moral rather than just based on revenge and grievance,” Ramaswamy said in a Fox Digital interview in Jefferson, Iowa, after speaking at a Republican Women’s Federation of Iowa event.

And Ramaswamy added: “You can only be a foreigner once. I am 37 years old. I have cool legs. I’m ready to go the distance. And in eight years, I might be jaded, cynical, tired, and defeated too. But today, I am really ready to carry this torch. And for me, it’s about taking the America First program to the next level.

Perry Johnson pledges to win ‘every vote’

Ramaswamy was driving through Iowa on a campaign bus. But he wasn’t the only candidate sporting a bus. So did Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, who declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination early last month.

Johnson, in a Fox News Digital interview in Des Moines over the weekend, stressed that he was campaigning the Iowa way — with candidate-to-voter style politics.

“We go from dinner to dinner, winning every vote,” he said. And when asked about his long-shot status, Johnson retorted that “nobody knows anything until you get to that stage of the debate.”

Addressing the crowd at the Iowa Faith and Freedom rally, Johnson noted that he was “a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, anti-revival, anti-China, pro-American worker.” And he shed light on his “two hundred to save America” ​​plan.

“We’re going to cut two cents out of every dollar. This means that the government is not going to spend all this money, it is reducing it every year and we are going to balance this budget,” he explained.

Johnson ran for the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nomination in Michigan last year and was considered a top contender before he and four other Republican hopefuls were disqualified due to invalid signatures. Like Ramaswamy, he invested millions of his own money in his bid for the White House.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

