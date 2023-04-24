Imran Khan admits he dissolved assemblies on the advice of General Bajwas





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan speaks during an interview, in this still from video. Twitter/@/PTIofficial “Former Army Chief of Staff General Bajwa had no ideology,” says PTI chief. “A chief of ME had told me that Bajwa was no longer with me.” go beyond May 14 for the polls.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has admitted dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the advice of former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“During a meeting with General Bajwa held in the presence of President Dr Arif Alvi, he [Gen Bajwa] says if you want elections, dissolve your governments,” the former prime minister said in an interview with a private news channel on Sunday.

General Bajwa had no ideology, he said, adding that the former army chief of staff (COAS) lied to him.

The ousted prime minister, who was removed from office in April last year after a vote of no confidence, said the head of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) told him that Bajwa wanted to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power.

He also revealed that a Middle Eastern leader told him a year ago that Bajwa was no longer with him.

“General Bajwa and the [premier intelligence] The agency knew that the current leaders stole the money from the national kitty and took it overseas. Although he knew it, General Bajwa was ready to give them “NRO” because he had planned an extension [for himself]Khan added.

“If you have an ideology, you can’t convince yourself to give NRO to these people,” he added.

During the interview, Imran Khan also suggested that elections would be held in July if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolves the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

Elections can be held in July if the prime minister dissolves the assembly, the ousted prime minister has said.

He also pointed out that the interim governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provinces where the Khans Party was in power before it decided to dissolve its two assemblies on January 14 and 18, respectively, are illegal after the expiration of their term.

“The term of the interim government has already ended, it has become illegal,” said the ousted prime minister. He demanded that the caretaker government be abolished and a new “neutral” caretaker structure put in place.

He added that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has given May 14 as the date for elections in Punjab and that his party will not let the government go beyond that.

If they think they [incumbent government] will lobby the Supreme Court, we will not let it. They will outrage the highest court to flee the election, he said.

In response to the PTI’s call for elections in both provinces, the government has repeatedly insisted on holding national and provincial assembly elections together in October.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and including Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar had set May 14 as the new date for the Punjab Assembly election, as he canceled the Election Commission of Pakistans. (ECP) to extend the election date from April 10 to October 8.

While security was cited as a major concern for the government to refuse to hold the poll, the lack of funds to carry out the task was also communicated as the main reason for its insistence on the delay.

The head of the PTI shared the suggestion while refusing to back down on his request for instant polls. There may be no money even in October. The situation can get worse. We cannot go beyond May 14.

The former prime minister went on to say that inflation was irritating the public and the government was running away from its reaction by postponing the election.

They are afraid of elections, he said, censuring the administration headed by Shehbaz.

Khan insisted that the ECP was working in collusion with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 13 political parties.

Maryam Nawaz receives the protocol. The electoral commission is with them, he said, directing his criticisms at the electoral body and the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Commenting on the issue of talks with the ruling alliance in Islamabad, Khan said he had given the mandate for the negotiations to his party’s vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and not to Asad Qaisar, the former chairman of the party. ‘National Assembly.

There has been no discussion of negotiations with Shah Mahmood Qureshi so far, he clarified as there were reports that some major political parties had reached out to the PTI.

Earlier this week, CJP Bandial said the Supreme Court could make room and change the date of the election if all political parties reach a consensus to hold talks. The court had also earlier urged the political parties to sit down together to resolve the issues.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also voiced his support for the proposal and called on his allies and all other political parties to come together and try to end the ongoing crises.

Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira also confirmed that the ruling alliance had contacted the PTI. Emir Siraj Ul Haq of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also actively tried to bridge the gap between the PTI and the coalition parties in government.

Khan, meanwhile, claimed the government would use the negotiations to further delay the election.

He said his long march happened because the government was not serious about talks with his party.

I gave 20 days to start the long march. Is 20 days not enough for negotiations? asked the former prime minister.

