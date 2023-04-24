PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala today; CPI-M seeks answers on Pulwama attack | India News





Cochin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi for a two-day visit to Kerala on Monday. After reaching INS Garuda Naval Airport, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Sacred Hearts College Ground at Thevara in the city to address the Yuvam Conclave 2023 organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party. PM Modi will also take part in an airport road show instead of the Conclave. After spending the night in Kochi, the Prime Minister will depart for the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, where he will put the flag on the brand new Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. It will also dedicate to the nation the Kochi Water Metro, a modern and environmentally friendly ferry service linking islands near Kochi. It will also launch various development works worth more than Rs 3200 crore on occasion. CPI-M protests in Kerala However, before his visit to Kerala to participate in “Yuvam-23”, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), asked him about 100 questions on various topics. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Secretary of State MV Govindan led a protest in Kollam while Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader EP Jayarajan kicked off the event in Thiruvananthapuram . CPI(M) leaders have demanded a response from Prime Minister Modi on various issues including the recent Pulwama controversy caused by the revelation of Satyapal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Govindan lashed out at Prime Minister Modi, who will be in the state in the coming days, saying the PM should respond to Malik’s shocking revelations about the Pulwama attack in which 40 soldiers lost their lives . He said the BJP and Narendra Modi should respond to the conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack. “Malik made shocking revelations. He said Narendra Modi and other senior leaders could not shirk responsibility for the martyrdom of 40 Indian soldiers…He said Modi did not allow him to speak” , Govindan said. Govindan said neither the prime minister nor the BJP government has yet responded to Malik’s allegations. “Only fascists can plan a terrorist attack to fuel nationalism and exploit it for elections,” Govindan said. Addressing the crowd in Thiruvananthapuram, Jayarajan urged Prime Minister Modi to visit Kerala more often to witness the development of the state. Mentioning the new Vande Bharat Express which will be flagged by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, Jayarajan said a new train was welcome but it should not affect regular daily service schedules affecting commuters. “Unlike the BJP and the Congress who oppose all kinds of developments, we welcome the train as it is ultimately for the welfare of the people. However, the BJP does not view the trains as a service to people but is just part of his political chicanery,” Jayarajan said. CPI-M displays posters seeking answers on Pulwama Attack Row DYFI has launched a massive campaign asking 100 questions to Prime Minister Modi on various issues facing the youth and the country such as unemployment, low wages, sale of public sector enterprises among others. Hundreds of flexible planks, raising questions for PM Modi, were erected by the DYFI alongside the BJP planks welcoming the prime minister. India’s DYFI chairman and Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim said the party was asking a hundred questions of Prime Minister Modi, who had not faced a single encounter with the press in the past nine years. DYFI has also launched a QR code which will open questions to the Prime Minister. Questions include topics related to the Pulwama attack, demonetization, Gujarat riots of 2002, lawmakers’ horse trade, PM Cares Fund, dating politics and rising fuel prices, among others.

