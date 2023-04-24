The world is looking forward to Turkey’s elections

By John Solomou

Nicosia [Cyprus] April 24 (ANI): Turkey’s May 14 presidential and general elections are being watched by governments around the world with anticipation as for the first time in 20 years the country’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could lose the election and a new government could come to power under Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of six opposition parties, who says he wants to restore good relations with the United States, the European Union, NATO and Israel and could also a game-changer in the conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Two recent polls suggest that Turkey’s presidential elections may be heading for a second round, as neither President Erdogan nor his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu (the leader of the CHP party) will win the required 50%+ of the vote.

In the polls of the Aksoy polling company and the MAK company, Kilicdaroglu obtains 47.8 of the votes, while Erdogan obtains from 38.4 to 43.7%. As for the other two candidates, former CHP party MP Muharrem Ince is expected to get 9% of the vote, while far-right candidate Sinan Ogan is 4%.

Muharrem Ince, who in the 2018 presidential elections was the candidate of the CHP party, will most likely be the reason why Kilicdaroglu will not be elected in the first round. Last month, Kilicdaroglu met with Ince to try to convince him to withdraw his candidacy, but Ince was apparently adamant in his decision to run for office.

Kilicdaroglu’s chances improved greatly when the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is the third largest party in parliament, decided to support him in the presidential elections and not contest them with its own candidate.

With the exception of former US President Donald Trump who described Erdogan as “a world-class chess player”, other Western leaders have privately or publicly expressed their dislike for him. For example, the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of the German Parliament, Wolfgang Kubicki, described Erdogan as “a little sewer rat”, while most Western leaders resent him for blocking the membership of the Sweden to NATO for acquiring the Russian-made S-400 missile system. and for refusing to implement Western sanctions against Russia.

Undoubtedly, most Western leaders would like to see Erdogan replaced by a less autocratic, mercurial and stubborn ruler as head of the Turkish state.

Turkey’s policy towards Syria is highly unlikely to change if Kilicdaroglu is elected Turkey’s new president. The CHP party has supported Erdogan’s military incursions into Syria and in particular his military operations against the Kurdish YPG forces, which they see as enemies, trying to dismember Turkey.

Moreover, like Erdogan, the CHP and the majority of Turks believe that Syrian refugees should return to their country. Erdogan has repeatedly pledged to return one million Syrian refugees on a voluntary basis, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu has said his party will send Syrian refugees back to their home countries within two years of taking office.

It is unclear whether or not Kilicdaroglu will end Turkey’s involvement in the Libyan conflict. In the past, he had expressed his party’s fierce opposition “to any decision that would result in the bloodshed of Turkish soldiers abroad”. At least Kilicdaroglu will try to defuse Ankara’s involvement in Libyan affairs.

Today, little ties Turkey to the West, and many Turks strongly believe in the oft-repeated government and press conspiracy theories that the United States and the European Union are acting against the interests from Turkey.

Speaking at a rally on April 19, Erdogan told his supporters: “All imperialists, from America to Europe, have sided with Kilicdaroglu and his alliance.”

A poll by the Pew Research Center showed that 72% of Turks see the United States as a threat to Turkey. On the other hand, those who consider Russia as a threat are only 54%.

In light of these perceptions, Erdogan’s allegations that the United States was behind the failed coup against him in 2016, coupled with the US government’s decision – following the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system – to expel Ankara from the joint strike F-35 fighter program, convinced the majority of Turks that the United States is a country hostile to Turkey.

Kilicdaroglu will find it very difficult to change the perceptions of the average Turk and to make decisions that will radically change Ankara’s policy towards the United States and Russia. He will have to find an acceptable way to get rid of the S-400 missile system (perhaps by donating it to Ukraine), without incurring the wrath of Moscow, which has become one of the main trading partners of Turkey and built the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

Turkey’s exclusion from the EU accession process – due among other things to Turkey’s backsliding from democratic standards under Erdogan – has created a lot of resentment towards the EU among the Turkish population. Their hopes of being accepted in Europe and of becoming members of the European family have been dashed and may long remain a pipe dream.

Regarding the effort to revive Turkey’s relations with Israel – which in the past were extremely beneficial for Ankara, but have been frozen due to Erdogan’s frequent anti-Jewish statements – Kilicdaroglu knows that this cannot be achieved without ending Hamas’s welcome to Turkey, something he knows will displease several Arab states.

It is widely believed that if Kilicdaroglu wins the elections, he will try to bring about significant changes in Turkey and end the concentration of power in the hands of one man… But there is also another big one” whether”. And that is if the elections are free and fair and if Erdogan accepts defeat.

As Sinan Ciddi, an expert on Turkish domestic politics, points out: “The opposition should not take it for granted that Erdogan will lose the next elections or quietly leave office… The ability to rebuild Turkish democracy will depend in part on the means by which Erdogan is held accountable for his actions, but also to the extent that internal peace is preserved.” (ANI)