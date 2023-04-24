Trump: ‘Nixon had no support…I have the great Jim Jordan’





Former President Trump compared himself to former President Nixon on Sunday, touting the support he enjoys in Congress and within his own party as he resisted impeachment proceedings and now faces battles ongoing legal.

“I will never forget: when it happened, we had such great support. Nixon had no support. You know, he just had no support. He was very, very tough on people. I get along with people. I mean, I have a great Jim Jordan and all these congressmen are great. They are truly amazing people,” Trump said in an interview with Mark Levin, which aired on Fox News.

“Nixon didn’t get along with the people in Congress. He didn’t get along with the senators. But the thing is, we have great people in the Republican Party, but I get along with them and they stuck together,” Trump said.

Trump, who was impeached twice as president, lost his 2020 re-election bid and is now running to retake the White House in 2024, appeared to say on Sunday that Nixon’s “biggest regret” was that he “didn’t fight back” in the face of the Watergate Scandal of the 1970s, which prompted his resignation.

“They went there one night, Barry Goldwater was leading the delegation and they had senators and congressmen and they went and told him he had to come out and he left the next day or the next morning. And his biggest regret was that he didn’t fight, because it wasn’t really his style. And I find that very interesting,” Trump said.

Trump was appearing on Levin’s program to promote his new book, ‘Letters to Trump,’ which includes messages from pop culture and political figures ranging from talk show host Oprah Winfrey to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. .

“He was a very tough guy. He was – I guess some people would say that about me too – he was his own worst enemy,” Trump said of Nixon. “I mean, I can say that kinda about myself, much less than people think, I would say.”

Trump is now facing legal troubles in New York after the Manhattan District Attorney hit the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business documents for silent money paid to the adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, in which Trump was running for president.

Now a candidate in 2024, Trump is the first sitting president or former U.S. president to face criminal charges. He is also the subject of investigations by Justice Department special counsel into his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as a Georgia District Attorney’s investigation into attempts at electoral interference in the state.

