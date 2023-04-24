EU programs sweeteners to woo countries of Russia and China – POLITICO

The EU is plotting to make friends and influence people in other countries.

Earlier this week, EU officials circulated a confidential briefing, obtained by POLITICO, that details several individualized plans to win back or not lose four key priority countries that sit on the brink of the NATO-led alliance. West trying to isolate Russia, arm Ukraine and coerce China.

The countries: Brazil, Chile, Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

The document indicates where and how the EU thinks it can make progress in each of them. There is the expected invocation of possible trade deals, but the document goes well beyond that, suggesting bespoke offers the EU can make on energy, migration, economic development or security coordination . The focus is on the carrots, not the sticks.

The unstated goal: to make more friends and build a next-generation economy without getting closer to autocrats. Indeed, Russia and China dominate the entire document, with several anxious mentions of the country’s global influence or destabilizing behavior.

We find ourselves in a competitive geopolitical environment: not only a battle of stories but also a battle of offers”, argues the document. We need to improve our offer and strengthen our relationship with them.

EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the strategy at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

This is, said a senior EU official, a huge reorientation in the way we conduct foreign policy, not our foreign policy, of course, but how we do it.

The memo shows how, fourteen months after the start of the war in Ukraine, the EU is still grappling with how to extend its influence. While Wests’ central coalition has remained remarkably strong during the war, officials have struggled to make broader inroads in Latin America, Africa and Asia, especially in the face of the billions China is spilling.

It’s not rocket science, but it’s good that it’s now pulled together into a somewhat cohesive strategy, one diplomat said. The ultimate goal, the diplomat added, would be to somehow come up with an alternative that might be more attractive than what China is offering.

The fourth

In many ways, it’s easy to see why all four countries make the list.

Each represents a potential EU foothold in regions where Western allies are vying for influence (and resources) with Russia and China. Brazil and Chile are located in Latin America rich in raw materials; Nigeria is an economic powerhouse in West Africa; Kazakhstan holds oil and gas in Central Asia.

In mineral-rich Brazil, the EU sees an opening with the recent switch from far-right nationalist Jair Bolsonaro to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, a veteran of the Latin American left | Alan Chaves/AFP via Getty Images

These factors are made explicit in a two-by-two grid for each country which lists the EU’s interests in the country, the country’s interests and then the challenges and opportunities.

Latin America tops the list, with Brazil and Chile at the top.

There is a strong belief among our leaders, said a second senior EU official, that Latin America and the Caribbean is key. The region, added the official, largely shares our democratic principles and the belief that you must defend the multilateral system.

In Brazil, the EU sees an opening with the recent switch from far-right nationalist Jair Bolsonaro to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, a veteran of the Latin American left.

The current government shows signs of willingness to intensify cooperation, reads a summary.

Brazil wants to be recognized and treated as a global player, the document adds later, and seeks to improve access to the EU market for agricultural products. Lula signaled this when welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Brazil in January. But Scholz’s visit also showed the challenges the EU feels it faces in the country, when Lula outright brushed off Germany’s argument that Brazil is backing Kiev with arms and ammunition.

“If one doesn’t want, two can’t fight,” Lula told reporters, implying that Ukraine also played a role in the Russian invasion.

The document laments that the EU is concerned about this position, as well as Brazil’s lack of delivery in climate, environmental and health approval of EU products. He also expresses unease about China’s footprint in Brazil offer to adhere to an international agreement of the World Trade Organization.

The gateway to the EU, according to him, begins with trade. The bloc is trying to revive Mercosur’s longstanding trade deal with South American countries and sees Brazil as key to the effort. The memo notes that Brazil is supportive of the deal and, under Lula, wants to be recognized and treated as a global player.

And, the memo says, Brazil does not want to rely on Russia and Belarus for its fertilizer, another opening for the EU. He pushes the EU to focus on green and digital transitions with Lula.

To the south, the EU’s next target is Chile, which also recently elected a leftist leader in Gabriel Boric. While the document expresses concerns that the Chilean far left is questioning trade deals, it sees Chile as an ally on green policies and a strong voice of support for Ukraine.

Chile’s new left-wing president, Gabriel Boric | Glenn Arcos/AFP via Getty Images

And, he adds, Chile is interested in the EU welfare state model, apparently a reference to the current country attempts write a new constitution.

Yet China is also entering the country, he said, urging the EU to reduce China’s growing influence in Chile and arguing that Chile wants to tie itself to the EU as an alternative to the US-China dilemma.

To counter this, the memo suggests finalizing a tariff-cutting EU-Chile economic deal, which negotiators fine-tuned last December but still needs to be legally vetted and translated before it can be ratified. Chile, the document says, has expressed annoyance at the EU’s lengthy and complex internal procedures that are delaying the deal.

Asia and Africa too

In Asia, the paper focuses on Kazakhstan, with particular emphasis on the ripple effect of EU sanctions in the country.

A major EU interest in Kazakhstan, he said, is to ensure that there is no circumvention of international sanctions against Russia via the country. And Kazakhstan, for its part, wants to avoid passing its crude oil through Russia and export more oil to the EU.

The EU can help here, he argues, noting that the country actively wants more EU cooperation, more high-level visits from EU officials and even public EU support for its program. of reform.

Kazakhstan’s objective, he asserts, is to remain a reliable platform for mediation between East and West.

The document says Kazakhstan wants its citizens to travel visa-free and suggests the EU could strike an EU-wide air service agreement with the country.

Facilitating legal entry into the EU is also a focal point in the papers section on Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

The memo says Nigeria perceives the EU as a closed space with strict visa policies that lack openness on legal migration. Nigeria is seeking more legal migration opportunities and looser visa rules. Moreover, he notes that Nigerians have recently elected new government enables new commitment.

Yet, unsurprisingly, the document indicates that EU interests in Nigeria relate particularly to returns and readmission, and less to legal migration.

Instead, it pushes officials to combine raising awareness on the humanitarian and migration front with building economic contacts in areas such as energy investments, where Nigeria is seeking EU funds. The two sides, he notes, are also working on a migrant readmission agreement and an energy pact that could eventually materialize in the coming months.

As a third EU official argued, the EU needs to start merging all these paths when courting others.

In this era of geoeconomics, the EU will have to be less naive and more concerned with economic security, the official said. This will require a more strategic and combined use of the full panoply of tools available.

It won’t be easy.

This can only work if there is a change of mind and more collaborative ways of working, the official added.