The Week on TV: Dead Ringers; The Hunt at Raoul Moat; The Diplomat; Comments on Our Changing Planet | Television

II will talk to you about Dead ringtonescreated by Alice Birch (who co-adapted normal people and wrote for Succession), once I removed my safety glasses and took a very hot shower. There’s no limit to reproductive gore in this six-part Amazon Prime Video remake of David Cronenberg’s psychological thriller about twin gynecologists who descend into mania. The 1988 film, starring Jeremy Irons, featured surgical instruments so distorted and disturbing that it was hard to look at them without squirming, but this remodel isn’t for the faint-hearted either. Babies come out of the vagina; the arms plunge up to the biceps in weeping cesarean clefts. I haven’t seen so much blood spurt since the elevator scene at the brilliant. Here is the miracle of life written roughly as a fruitful battlefield. Birch seems to be on a mission to do for childbirth what normal people did it for sex: as close as possible, show it for real.

You could be forgiven for not moaning another old movie reimagined! But the new series isn’t meant to be a lookalike, so to speak, for the original. It’s gender-swapped, with Rachel Weisz playing the gynecologist twins: dominatrix, drug-addicted, sexually predatory Elliot (all flowing mane and punk sizzle) and uptight, subdued lesbian Beverley (hair pulled back; soon shown doing abort her own pregnancy). They act like one when they skewer a drooling sexist idiot (Is your imagination so screwed up you have to see everything twice before your dick gets hard?), when they swap identities for Elliot to procure a new lover (Britne Oldford) in Beverley, and in getting their precious birth house funded. Then there’s the sweet sickly toxicity of their twin, the suffocation of co-dependency.

The writer seems on a mission to do for childbirth what Normal People did for sex

Dead ringtones juggles with a myriad of themes: infertility; IVF; the medical institution; race; scientific ethics, all peppered with Succession-esque slips on uber-wealth (Jennifer Ehle is terrific as an obnoxious support, grinning into giant glasses like a malevolent Gloria Steinem). Sometimes it goes too far and succumbs to the streamer disease of labored subplots and overlong detours (investor parties, oddly-behaving employees, sticky currents of sociopolitical consciousness). Still, the spooky, hot mess of the twin dynamic is beautifully executed: Weisz dons the double skins with a campy taste. She’s especially vivid as Elliot, who feels like a classic Hollywood freak.

On ITV1, the drama in three episodes The hunt for Raoul Moat, written by Kevin Sampson, depicts the real-life events of 2010 when, freshly released from Durham prison, Moat (played by Matt Stokoe) shot three people. He injured his ex, Samantha Stobbart (Sally Messham), murdered his new partner Christopher Brown (Josef Davies) and blinded PC David Rathband (who later committed suicide).

One of the main challenges of the true-crime drama is how to avoid glorifying the murderers at the expense of the victims and their families (some of whom opposed this miniseries). Self-pity, full of rage, known to bully women, and imprisoned for molesting a child in her family, Moat personified toxic masculinity. Nonetheless, some saw him as a folk hero for his survivalist escape from the police (the dramas’ opening scenes show fans making a twisted pilgrimage to the town of Rothbury, near which he killed himself).

Matt Stokoe as Moat in The Hunt For Raoul Moat. Photography: ITV/Shutterstock

THFRM made a real effort to focus on the victims. Messham is touching as a frightened young woman, inadvertently stoking Moats’ fury by pretending Brown is a policeman. Lee Ingleby is gruff and stoic as a senior officer. The bizarre real-life arrival of footballer Paul Gascoigne, wielding a fishing rod and cooked chicken, offering to speak to Moat, is not shown. Growling only sporadically (Are you taking me seriously now?), Stokoe gives Moat no semblance of lone wolf charisma as he drags himself along, his face erect like tallow, with a sawed-off shotgun.

Other times, THFRM feels deeply basic. He identifies the growing online support for Moat, but barely examines it. There’s no real sense of the macabre media circus going on around the standoff (at the time, it was shocking: a manhunt presented almost as public entertainment). What emerges is a well-meaning, solidly acted, yet monochromatic narrative. While he rightly whitewashes himself in sensationalism, there are too many other whitewashes.

Netflix’s new six-part political thriller The diplomat sounded like it couldn’t fail. With Keri Russell (Americans), it was created by Debora Cahn, who worked on The west wing And Country.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat. Picture: Netflix

Russell plays Kate Wyler, a serious and straightforward American career diplomat who is forced to be the UK’s ambassador and live in a stately home in Regents Park. Although their marriage is falling apart, she is joined by her husband, a retired diplomat (Rufus Sewell, confusingly doing an American twist on Hugh Grant). Kate continues to complain about the serious (an Iranian thread) and the easy (a magazine shoot) with equal ferocity.

While Kate looks a bit like a Carrie Mathison clone (cranky, unbrushed hair), American staff remember the talkative element of The west wing. Elsewhere there are relentless fish out of water /Emily in Paris-esque pokes fun at British formality. Rory Kinnear plays the British Prime Minister as a cheeky mix of Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

I loved Countryand I’m always up for a decent political thriller, but, a few episodes in, The diplomat feels labored and dated. If you want to watch people standing in fancy rooms argue needlessly and promote British stereotypes, you better stick to one Downton Abbey repeat.

Chris Packham searches for the musk ox in Our Changing Planet. Photograph: Verity White/BBC Studios

Our changing planet (BBC One) is an opportunity to check the progress of an ambitious seven-year global eco-project that started last year. The idea is that six wildlife presenters (Chris Packham, Ella Al-Shamahi, Steve Backshall, Liz Bonnin, Ade Adepitan and Gordon Buchanan) revisit climate-damaged regions of the world each year to see how the missions of conservation.

The first of the two episodes is immediately a delight: who knew that it was possible to listen to a coral reef (Backshall in the Maldives) or that smelly mucus was the only way to make love to a beaver (Bonnin in California)? In the company of a research party in Greenland, Packham practically squeals with cold, but he still finds the energy to bury his face deep in the dense fur of a tranquilized musk ox to sniff it. Classic Beeb wildlife magic.

Star rating (out of five):

Dead ringtones

The Hunt at Raoul Moat

The diplomat

Our changing planet

What else am I watching

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in his own words

(BBC Two)

A wonderful and extremely moving documentary directed by inspiring Check Your Poo activist Deborah James. It’s about James living (really living) with bowel cancer, in the five years before his death at age 40 last year.

Judy Blume forever

(Amazon Prime Video)

A documentary (which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival) about the famous American author (Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret), whose radical honesty about adolescent struggles (menstruation, dating, bullying) continues to educate/entertain around the world.

Will Trent

(Disney+)

A left-wing crime series based on Karin Slaughters’ Atlanta novels. Ramn Rodrguez is the Irregular (dyslexic) Special Agent, nicknamed Rat Snitch Traitor for exposing corrupt officers. Erika Christensen plays her equally unconventional/loving colleague.