New York trial could give Donald Trump a new title: Rapist





Donald Trump won’t be around to see it, but the deeply tarnished reputation of former US presidents could be about to take another serious blow as a New York jury decides if he is a rapist.

E Jean Carroll, a former columnist and advice author, will finally have her day in court this week, nearly four decades after she alleged Trump pinned her against the wall of a New York department store and assaulted her sexually.

Carroll is suing Trump for damages under a recent New York state law opening a one-year window for adult victims of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations expires.

Jury selection is due to begin Tuesday in a Manhattan court.

The lawsuit comes as Trump already faces criminal fraud charges for paying silent money to porn star Stormy Daniels, and the prospect of looming federal and state prosecutions for attempts to fix the 2020 election, the storming of the Capitol on January 6 and the hoarding of classified documents.

Stormy Daniels: Donald Trump is already facing criminal fraud charges over silent money payments made to the porn star. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

But Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, said the case stands out even amid Trump’s myriad legal troubles because it brings back memories of some of his most egregious behaviors. as he runs for president again.

One of the things that happened because of Trump’s election in 2016 was this collective outrage of women across the country for a multitude of reasons, but in many ways summed up by this video of him talking about grabbing women by their genitals,” Walsh said.

“There was that moment for a lot of women who thought it wouldn’t be possible for someone caught saying that to one day become President of the United States. And then he was.

This case evokes all of this and, in some ways, adds to the outrage that women feel towards him.

“He’s been accused of this kind of behavior so many times and he’s never been held accountable.

This time, it looks like he can actually be held responsible.

Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a dressing room at the New York department store, Bergdorf Goodman, in late 1995 or early the following year.

She claims the New York businessman recognized her while shopping and asked for help choosing a gift for a woman who is not named in the litigation.

E. Jean Carroll alleges that Trump raped her. Image: Alec Tabak for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Carroll told National Public Radio she thought it was just lovely that Trump wanted advice on buying a gift. But then he paved the way for the lingerie department.

He grabbed a small, see-through bodysuit from the counter and told me to go try it on, Carroll said.

And that’s where I got in trouble, because we went into the locker room and he closed the door and that was it.

Carroll alleges that Trump pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her until she pushed him away.

Then he slammed her against the wall once more, pulled down her pantyhose and forcefully raped her for several minutes until she managed to push him away and flee the store, the lawsuit alleges. .

Carroll said she immediately told a friend about the assault and a second within days.

Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin have since corroborated the account.

No complaints filed

But Carroll did not file a complaint with the police as she was in shock and did not want to consider herself a rape victim.

The two friends she confided in gave her conflicting advice on reporting the event. Eventually, she was convinced by the advice of the friend who advised her to shut up. This friend pointed out that Mr. Trump was powerful and would bury Ms. Carroll if she showed up, according to the complaint.

Carroll changed his mind when Trump was elected president and following the accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein that led to the #MeToo movement.

She wrote a book Why do we need men? A modest proposal, detailing abuse of one type or another by a number of men, including Trump. Excerpts were published in New York magazine.

Trump responded with his usual vigor, saying he never met Carroll even though there is a photo of the couple with their respective spouses a few years before the alleged assault.

Donald Trump described Carroll’s allegations as a “crook”.

He called his allegations a complete scam and said Carroll’s book should be sold in the fiction section.

She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York department store and within minutes had her passed out. It’s a hoax and a lie, Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social.

And, even though I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type! Trump said Carroll’s inability to pinpoint an exact date for the assault was proof that it never happened.

Now all I have to do is go through years of legal nonsense in order to clear my name of her and her bogus lawyer attacks on me. This can only happen to Trump!

Trump’s defense team appears likely to charge Carroll with a politically motivated attack on the former president. The judge allows the defense to submit evidence that his trial is funded in part by billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who is a harsh critic of Trump.

The former president told trial judge Lewis Kaplan that he would not attend the hearing because he did not want to disrupt New York traffic with his motorcade. Kaplan scoffed at this explanation.

But Carroll will testify with the two friends who corroborate her account that she sought their advice immediately after the alleged assault.

Highly credible witness

Walsh said this could be a dangerous time for Trump as Carroll is likely to make a highly credible witness.

It’s not that you hear this story from her, and you go, Oh, that couldn’t be. It is not him. It fits a pattern with him, she said.

Still, Walsh isn’t sure the Carroll trial will prove the moment of judgment she says Trump deserves to face.

It’s sometimes quite amazing how well he can get away with it. Is this all a moment of judgment? With these other cases pending, could this be the time he finally can’t talk himself out of this stuff? I don’t know, she said.

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Policy, said if the jury finds Trump raped Carroll, there will be a political consequence, but it won’t be immediate.

It won’t affect his base which potentially propels him to another nomination. They do not care. Not only will this not hurt him, but it will reinforce the image that his main supporters have that he is persecuted. So for the nomination, it might even be a plus, I’m sorry to say, he said.

But it will hurt him in the general election. Carroll is very believable and that should have an effect on Americans not in Maga’s base.

Walsh agrees, saying that, combined with Trump’s other legal troubles, it will remind white Republican women voters, who backed him in 2016 despite comments about the seizure of genitalia, why they then turned away from him four years later and played an important role in his defeat.

It’s one thing when you brag to your boyfriend and brag. It’s another thing when you have a woman coming forward saying you raped me, she said.

White college-educated women who are Republicans have withdrawn from the party.

“In the past, the party overshadowed everything. In a way, that’s what happened in 2016.

“But after watching Trump become president, it became increasingly difficult for these women to continue to pull the lever for Donald Trump.

“These women who were once pretty solid Republican voters couldn’t go. I think those women would have a really hard time if he was the nominee again.

Carroll has two separate cases against Trump. The first accuses him of having defamed her in 2019 when he denied his accusations.

But that case is on hold pending the second trial made possible after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act last year, opening the window for people who were sexually assaulted as adults to file lawsuits. against their attackers following the #MeToo movement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/world/arid-41122837.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos