Reading, a way of life for Xi

BEIJING: Reading has long remained Xi Jinping’s (pictured) favorite pastime, through the various stages of his life, his youthful years on the Loess Plateau, his years of primary-level tenure in localities, and maintaining his years of dedication as a top Chinese chef.

I have many hobbies. I like to read the most. Reading has become a way of life for me, President Xi said in a 2013 press interview.

During his childhood, the patriotic spirit of Yue Fei, a national hero of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), struck a chord with Xi as he listened to Yue’s story told in an illustrated booklet.

From childhood to his adult life, books continued to be a good companion for Xi.

In 1969, when Xi arrived in the village of Liangjiahe in Shaanxi province in northwest China as an educated youth, he was carrying heavy suitcases full of books.

There he immersed himself in the literary classics of the world, not only those in his personal collection but also those he borrowed.

He was so passionate about reading that he read during meals, under the light of a kerosene lamp at night, and even during breaks from agricultural work in the fields.

His passion for reading continued as he held various positions across China.

In the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian province and rural Zhengding county in Hebei province, he had in-depth discussions with local friends about books such as Das Kapital and Russian literature.

During his tenure as Party chief of Zhejiang province in the early 2000s, Xi stuck to this habit.

A cornucopia of quotations from classics such as The Book of Rites, The Records of the Grand Historian, and The Book of Mencius were featured in his articles for a local newspaper column and in his public speeches.

Xi developed an interest in reading old county gazettes while working in various localities.

On factual research and study trips, he would often read old county gazettes first to gain a deeper understanding of a place’s history in order to make better development plans.

His scholarly friend from Zhengding, writer Jia Dashan, recalled: Although he has not been here for a long time, he is already able to engage in in-depth discussions regarding the history and cultural facts of Zhengding. Some of the local intellectuals were surprised by his many readings and his remarkable ability to acquire new knowledge.

Reading invigorates my spirit, gives me inspiration and cultivates my moral strength, Xi said in another press interview in 2014.

He once cited the Communist Manifesto as a rich theoretical treasure from which we can constantly draw our spiritual nourishment through our repeated and in-depth study.

During his speech in London in 2015, Xi listed works by William Shakespeare he had read and expressed his fondness for the intriguing plots, lively characters and emotional feeling of Shakespeare’s books.

He also praised French writer Victor Hugo’s novel Les Miserables and Russian writer Mikhail Lermontov’s novel A Hero of Our Time, among other literary gems.

In his congratulatory letter to the first National Reading Conference in 2022, Xi said: Reading is an important way for humans to acquire knowledge, expand wisdom and cultivate virtues. It enlightens us and helps us aim high and stand tall. Xinhua