Politics
Reading, a way of life for Xi
BEIJING: Reading has long remained Xi Jinping’s (pictured) favorite pastime, through the various stages of his life, his youthful years on the Loess Plateau, his years of primary-level tenure in localities, and maintaining his years of dedication as a top Chinese chef.
I have many hobbies. I like to read the most. Reading has become a way of life for me, President Xi said in a 2013 press interview.
During his childhood, the patriotic spirit of Yue Fei, a national hero of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), struck a chord with Xi as he listened to Yue’s story told in an illustrated booklet.
From childhood to his adult life, books continued to be a good companion for Xi.
In 1969, when Xi arrived in the village of Liangjiahe in Shaanxi province in northwest China as an educated youth, he was carrying heavy suitcases full of books.
There he immersed himself in the literary classics of the world, not only those in his personal collection but also those he borrowed.
He was so passionate about reading that he read during meals, under the light of a kerosene lamp at night, and even during breaks from agricultural work in the fields.
His passion for reading continued as he held various positions across China.
In the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian province and rural Zhengding county in Hebei province, he had in-depth discussions with local friends about books such as Das Kapital and Russian literature.
During his tenure as Party chief of Zhejiang province in the early 2000s, Xi stuck to this habit.
A cornucopia of quotations from classics such as The Book of Rites, The Records of the Grand Historian, and The Book of Mencius were featured in his articles for a local newspaper column and in his public speeches.
Xi developed an interest in reading old county gazettes while working in various localities.
On factual research and study trips, he would often read old county gazettes first to gain a deeper understanding of a place’s history in order to make better development plans.
His scholarly friend from Zhengding, writer Jia Dashan, recalled: Although he has not been here for a long time, he is already able to engage in in-depth discussions regarding the history and cultural facts of Zhengding. Some of the local intellectuals were surprised by his many readings and his remarkable ability to acquire new knowledge.
Reading invigorates my spirit, gives me inspiration and cultivates my moral strength, Xi said in another press interview in 2014.
He once cited the Communist Manifesto as a rich theoretical treasure from which we can constantly draw our spiritual nourishment through our repeated and in-depth study.
During his speech in London in 2015, Xi listed works by William Shakespeare he had read and expressed his fondness for the intriguing plots, lively characters and emotional feeling of Shakespeare’s books.
He also praised French writer Victor Hugo’s novel Les Miserables and Russian writer Mikhail Lermontov’s novel A Hero of Our Time, among other literary gems.
In his congratulatory letter to the first National Reading Conference in 2022, Xi said: Reading is an important way for humans to acquire knowledge, expand wisdom and cultivate virtues. It enlightens us and helps us aim high and stand tall. Xinhua
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2023/04/24/reading-a-way-of-life-for-xi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reading, a way of life for Xi
- Can China woo the Philippines away from the United States? | Policy
- Drum | Drum Alibaba’s Radical Split Will Unlock Value For Brands And Marketers?
- Sullivan County Support Goes International | tidings
- Learn more – Lyme disease: why it’s on the rise and how to stay safe this spring
- ‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video
- Men’s Golf takes 10th place at PING Cougar Classic
- Nordstrom Floral Dress Under $100 Is Perfect For Summer 2023
- Google Search Console Issues – Shopify Community
- Firefighter completes 24 hours of running, raises thousands of dollars for cancer screening
- New York trial could give Donald Trump a new title: Rapist
- The Week on TV: Dead Ringers; The Hunt at Raoul Moat; The Diplomat; Comments on Our Changing Planet | Television