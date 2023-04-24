New Hampshire’s Sununu is right: Trump is a loser





Popular New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu made it clear on NBC’s Meet the Press: “Donald Trump is a loser.”

Before that, Sununu had rightly chastised all the pundits who say the GOP presidential nomination for 2024 is a done deal. “Most people don’t decide who they’re voting for until about three weeks before the election,” he said.

And he’s right.

At that time, a year before the 2008 election, Hillary Clinton was the overwhelming frontrunner to be the Democratic nominee. She lost to Barack Obama. At that time, 28 months before the 2016 election, polls showed the idea of ​​Trump as president to be a joke. And so on, and so on, and so on, and so on.

SUNUNU “NERVOUS ABOUT 2024” AND WANTS THE GOP TO STOP MOING

After arguing that voters were changing their minds, Sununu said Republican voters would be increasingly concerned about which potential candidate could actually beat the Democrats in 2024. He said it was absolutely clear that Trump would not couldn’t do it. This is evident not only from polls, which show Trump’s approval rating at just 34% of Americans today, but also from actual election results.

“Trump is positioning himself to be a four-time loser in 2024,” Sununu said.

In 2018, under Trump’s lack of leadership, Republicans are absolutely routed in the House election. In 2020 Trump lost to Biden and the Republicans lost the Senate. This latest loss was directly attributable to Trump as he worked to torpedo two Republican Senate candidates in the Georgia runoff because he kept telling Republican voters the system was rigged, giving the idea that voting was useless.

Then, in 2022, Republican Senate candidates that Trump personally chose lost nationwide, while Republican candidates not closely tied to Trump won. Alas, there were too many of the frontrunners, and the Republicans lost a host of winnable races, while failing to win as many races at home as most analysts expected. In essence, Trump has dragged Republicans all over the country, which is why Joe Biden remains able to do a lot of damage without a unified Republican Congress to block him.

“We want fighters who can actually win,” Sununu said of Republican voters.

He said that even when Trump was president, Trump failed to deliver on his promises, losing again and again on his biggest issues. We didn’t repeal Obamacare, we didn’t build a wall on the Mexican border (much less make Mexico pay), we didn’t benefit from trade deals, and we didn’t stop China from strengthen its position in the world. Additionally, Trump added nearly $8 trillion to the national debt, most of it long before the coronavirus pandemic increased spending.

Not a word Sununu said in these examples is wrong. The vast majority of Americans hate Trump, and he was unable to pass legislation even when he had his luck in the presidency against Clinton, the most emotionally unattractive Democratic presidential candidate in history.

Repeat: Trump is a loser.

The sooner Republican voters accept it, the better their chances of kicking Democrats out of the Oval Office in the 2024 election. Otherwise, extremely liberal Democrats will continue to lead the country, all because Republican voters chose to type foot and insist on nominating Trump, rather than someone who can actually win.

