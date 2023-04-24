Imran Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party will launch an election campaign in Punjab province on Monday





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Imran Khan announced on Sunday that it will officially launch its election campaign in Punjab on Monday, although there is no clarity on the date of the elections in the politically crucial province . Tehreek-e-Insaf will officially launch its election campaign tomorrow. They (the Pakistan Democratic Movement) may not be ready, but we are, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a coalition of political parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Interestingly, the PTI’s announcement of the launch of the election campaign comes despite the uncertainty surrounding the elections in Punjab, the most populous province which also sends nearly 150 legislators to the National Assembly. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is awaiting funds from the Federal Government to organize the elections. The Ministry of Defense informed the ECP that the Pakistani army will not be available to provide security. Parliament and the judiciary also opposed the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as the cash-strapped government refused to authorize the funds. to meet expenses amid the economic crisis facing the country. The Supreme Court has ordered the federal government to release Rs 21 billion in funds for the ECP by April 10 and ensure election security. However, the government refused to release funds for the polls because Parliament rejected the proposal. The Ministry of Defense had also filed a petition with the Supreme Court calling on it to reverse its order to hold polls on May 14. The case is heard in the Supreme Court and during the proceedings. of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has pointed out that the three-member bench will not withdraw its order to hold polls on May 14. until recently. The PTI dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on January 14 and 18, respectively, in a bid to force the ruling PDM coalition in Islamabad to hold snap general elections in the country. The PTI has finalized a list of 297 candidates recently after PTI Chairman Khan interviewed all party candidates in person to defend merit in the allocation of party tickets, according to media reports. reported, citing sources, that Khan planned to include party deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar on the review committee to address objections. The current term of the National Assembly will complete its five-year term in August this year. According to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house. This means that the election must take place in mid-October. The last general elections were held in July 2018.

