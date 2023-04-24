Was PM Modi due to visit Pakistan in April 2021? This is what Bajwa told Pakistani journalists

New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir recalled on Saturday April 22 that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned to visit Pakistan in April 2021 following the agreement of the two countries on a ceasefire agreement.

During a half-hour chat with journalist Nasim Zehra on his show, Hamid Mir spoke about the Pakistani judiciary’s insistence on holding elections and the former army chief, retired general Qamar Javed Baj played a role in trying to have better ties with India, which was not accepted by Imran Khan’s government.

In January this year, two Pakistani journalists, Javed Chaudhry and Hamid Mir wrote in their columns that Modi was to visit Pakistan and visit the Hinglaj temple in 2021. The proposal was apparently the result of behind-the-scenes talks that led to the announcement of the observation of the ceasefire at the Line of Control in February 2021.

In his article published on January 5 this year, Chaudhry wrote about the inflection points that led to the estrangement between the Pakistani military establishment and Imran Khan and the consequent downfall of the PTI-led government. He wrote that General Faiz Hameed, then head of the ISI, met Indian NSA Ajit Doval several times in an Arab country, which eventually led to an agreement for Modi to go to Pakistan on April 9, 2021. .

Incidentally in April 2021, the Emirati Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba confirmed that the UAE had played a role in de-escalating tensions over the Kashmir issue, as well as facilitate talks between India and Pakistan. At that time, diplomatic relations had soured and relations were at an all-time low after India diluted Article 370 of the Constitutional Amendment which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

After paying homage at the Hinglaj temple, the plan was for Modi to travel to Islamabad for a meeting with Imran Khan. However, Chaudhry wrote, the proposal was rejected after then-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented his objections to Imran Khan, who sided with him. Qureshi had apparently stressed that India had made no concessions on the status of Kashmir’s Article 370.

Four days later, on January 9, Hamid Mir, a well-known television journalist, also wrote in his weekly column in the popular Urdu-language daily jang on alleged tensions behind the scenes between Imran Khan and General Bajwa.

In its detail jang article, Mir lambasted Bajwa and Khan for their allegedly inconsistent stance on Kashmir and for failing to pressure New Delhi over human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir. Mir had written that General Bajwa had always wanted to improve relations with India, even after the revoking of Kashmir’s constitutional status and the isolationist tactics adopted against the Kashmiris. Imran Khan had allowed him to continue having clandestine talks with India to keep him out of the affairs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, writes the Pakistani journalist.

Echoing Chaudhry, Mir said Bajwa told Imran Khan that Modi would visit Pakistan on April 9, 2021. When Khan asked about Kashmir, the ISI chief reportedly said the case would be frozen for 20 years, he said.

After Qureshi warned Khan that the PTI would lose electorally in a provincial election, the Pakistani prime minister did not give his assent, Mir wrote.

In his January 9 jang columnMir wrote:

“It was the occasion when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned Khan sahib that there is also a parliament in Pakistan, how are we going to respond to this? We have to stand for election, we will be accused of selling out Kashmir General elections were to be held in Azad Kashmir [PoK] in July 2021. It was feared that if Modi went to Pakistan in April, the PTI would be wiped out from Azad Kashmir in July. Meanwhile, the Economic Coordinating Committee had decided to open trade with India, but Shah Mehmood Qureshi not only expressed ignorance about the talks with India, but the federal cabinet also opposed the trade with India.

After a furious Bajwa complained to Imran Khan that the latter had known about it, the PTI leader asked him to just slow down and bring in the opposition, according to Mir. Apparently Qureshi also spoke to the Pakistani army chief at the Foreign Ministry to calm his anger, but claimed that unless India withdraws its August 5 actions, any restoration of ties would be considered a defeat for Pakistan.

Four months later, Mir reiterated the claims made in his jang column in the middle of an interaction on the 24 News channel. He noted that the Bajwas’ agreement with India has still not been made public.

Repeating his criticism of Bajwa, Mir claimed on Saturday that the former Pakistani general had been worse for Kashmiris than Ayub Khan and Pervez Musharraf.

After Chaudhrys’ article appeared, it was reported in Pakistan and also picked up by Indian media. However, even after the publication of Hamid Mirs’ article, there was no official statement from India or Pakistan as to whether the Indian Prime Minister was about to cross the border in April 2021.

In Pakistan, the articles and chronicles of Chaudhry and Hamid Mir in January were seen as part of General Bajwa’s unofficial explanation for his falling out with Imran Khan. After Bajwas’ retirement, the former Pakistani prime minister had been criticize Bajwa by name.

Pakistani analyst Ayesha Siddiqa wrote in a opinion piece, which also mentioned the two articles, that the writings on the outreach of the Bajwas in India described an internal inconsistency. Pakistan is surrounded by divided camps which do not necessarily agree and individuals play several camps at the same time, she wrote in January.

In The footprintPraveen Swami had also taken note of the two reporters’ revelations, although he expressed some skepticism over the details as they were based on briefings from the former Pakistani army chief.

Leaving aside the details, however, the reports highlight the persistent pursuit of peace by the leaders of the two countries and the reasons why negotiations have always failed at the dawn of historic opportunities, he wrote.

At that time, Shahbaz Sharif also called for talks with India and said Pakistan was ready to talk about Kashmir. It was

In an interview with Karan ThaparChairman of Pakistan’s National Assembly Defense Committee Mushahid Hussain said General Bajwa was keen to improve trade relations without expecting any substantial concessions from India on Kashmir.

Hussain said reports by Pakistani journalists, Javed Chaudhry and Hamid Mir, based on a supposed conversation with Bajwa suggesting that India and Pakistan had discussed the possibility of “freezing the Kashmir issue” for 20 years, did not represent the official policy of any party or government in Pakistan. The senator suggested that this might just be Bajwa’s personal opinion after his retirement and no current army chief could hold such an opinion.