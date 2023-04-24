Europe’s disunity over China deepens – POLITICO

BRUSSELS Just when you thought European policy on China couldn’t get more disunited, the European Union’s two most powerful countries are now also at odds over whether to relaunch a deal of moribund investment with the authoritarian superpower.

For France, resurrecting the so-called EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) is less urgent and simply unachievable, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz favors reactivating the deal, which stalled shortly after it was announced in late 2020 after Beijing imposed sanctions on several members of the European Parliament for criticizing breaches of human rights.

Speaking to POLITICO aboard his presidential plane during a visit to China earlier this month, Macron said he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had discussed the CAI, but only a little.

I was very direct with President Xi, I was very honest, as this is a European process, all institutions must be involved, and there is no chance of seeing progress on this deal as long as we have members of the European Union Parliament sanctioned by China, Macron told POLITICO in English.

Beijing has proven adept at preventing the EU from developing a unified China policy, using threats ranging from potential bans on French and Spanish wine to warnings that China will buy American Boeings instead of French Airbuses.

The CAI disagreement is just another example of divergence over China’s policy in Europe, where Beijing has skillfully courted various countries and pitted them against each other in divide-and-rule games over the past decade. .

Scholz calls for the thawing of the CAI

After seven years of tortuous negotiations, the CAI was rushed by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of Germany’s six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council at the end of 2020.

Merkel sought to seal the deal and ingratiate herself with Beijing before Washington could press to block it, sparking tensions with the incoming administration of US President Joe Biden.

Germany has long been the CAI’s main cheerleader due to the scale of its manufacturing investment in China, particularly in the automotive and chemical sectors.

The CAI would have made it a little easier for European companies to invest in China and to protect their intellectual property there. But critics have denounced the weakness of worker protection and questioned how enforceable it can be.

Xi Jinping during Macron’s visit to Beijing | Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after the deal was announced, Beijing imposed sanctions on several European parliamentarians in retaliation for their criticism of human rights abuses in the restive Xinjiang region.

The deal, which requires ratification by the European Parliament, has entered a deep political freeze.

Scholz, who sometimes seems to imitate the more popular Merkel, would like to take CAI out of the freezer but warned that it must be done carefully to avoid political pitfalls, according to a person he informed directly but who was not authorized to comment. publicly.

It is surprising that Scholz still thinks it is a good idea, despite the very different context from a few years ago, said a senior EU official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss free from sensitive diplomatic issues.

Split of EU branches

Not only are EU countries divided on how to approach CAI, but there is also a gap between the institutions in Brussels.

With its members sanctioned, the European Parliament is certain to reject any further attempt to ratify the CAI.

But like Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel also hopes to resuscitate the deal. He discussed it with China’s communist leaders, including during his solo visit to Beijing late last year, according to a senior EU official familiar with the issue who was not authorized to speak. express publicly.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, however, thwarted Michel’s attempts to put the deal back on the agenda in Brussels. Von der Leyen is much more skeptical of engagement with China, citing increased aggression abroad and repression at home.

Von der Leyen accompanied Macron on part of his trip to China earlier this month, but said of his brief meeting with Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials that the subject of CAI was not broached. . She has publicly argued that the deal needs to be reassessed in light of deteriorating relations between Beijing and the West.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials made overtures to Michel and other sympathetic European leaders, suggesting that China could unilaterally lift its sanctions against members of the European Parliament, but only with the guarantee that the CAI would eventually be ratified.

A spokesperson for Michel said an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers will discuss EU-China relations on May 12. Following this discussion, we will then assess when the subject of China will be put on the table again in the European Council, he said.

During the same interview with POLITICO, Macron caused consternation in Western capitals when he said Europe should not follow America, but rather avoid confronting China over its stated goal of seize the democratic island of Taiwan by force.

Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right European People’s Party, the largest party in the European Parliament, called the French president’s comments a disaster.

In an interview with Italian media, he said the remarks had weakened the EU and highlighted the big rift within the European Union in defining a common strategic plan against Beijing.