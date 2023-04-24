Change is in the air in Turkey’s capital and it’s not just the arrival of spring after a typically cold winter. In Ankara’s bustling Altnda district, many dare to believe that a mild-mannered former bureaucrat nicknamed Turkeys Gandhi could oust pugilist Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the next election.

In many ways it is a battle for the soul of the nation. Kemal Kldarolu leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP), created by Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the military commander who founded the modern Turkish republic on the ruins of the Ottoman Empire. A victory for Kldarolu would tear the country away from Erdo’s pious authoritarianism, resuscitate the country’s secular heritage and potentially restore parliamentary democracy.

Its set to be a tight contest. Kldarolu is leading the polls by a hair but must convince voters that the decency he exudes in his campaign videos filmed in his modest kitchen and on posters showing his serious, bespectacled expression against a backdrop of pink flowers is not synonymous with weakness.

Berkant Yukselturk, owner of the Haci Bayram canteen in Ankara, believes that “being a good person is not enough for a leader”. Photography: Lorraine Mallinder.

We’ve had enough of Erdoan, says Berkant Ykseltrk (50), owner of the Haci Bayram canteen. But being a good person is not enough for a leader. You have to be able to make decisions.

After two decades of Erdoan, it seems tough-guy tactics and hard-hitting populism are seen by many as the only credible model of leadership. Ayta Mumcu (32), who works at the pesticide store next door to Ulus Yeni Hal market, hopes Kldarolu, aka Gandhi Kemal, will start a new trend. Kldarolu is correctly honest. He never robbed anyone, he says, referring to the candidates’ long-standing fight against corruption. The only people who say he is weak are Erdoan’s people.

There is a certain paradox at play, says pollster zer Sencar, who runs Ankara-based Metropoll. Recent polls have indicated that voters are fed up with the regime, especially with the current economic crisis, inflation peaked at 85% in October. There is widespread discontent but at the same time despair over the ability of the opposition to help Turkey, he says. Voters don’t seem quite able to believe that change is possible.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan still wields considerable influence over voters, especially in rural areas. Photo: by Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images.

Erdoan still wields considerable influence, his brand of man-of-the-people religious conservatism inspiring cult-like devotion among millions of voters in small towns and rural areas of Anatolia. They see Erdoan as one of them. He grew up in religious circles and is very aware of what will resonate well with religious people, Sencar says, citing the president’s intimation that the high death toll in the February earthquake was due to the plan of fate , rather than non-existent building standards. Its most hardcore supporters believe in this theory.

But Kldarolu is a quiet force to be reckoned with. The ultimate underdog, he was born into a poor family in the eastern province of Tunceli, a member of the historically persecuted Alevi minority, an ethnically mixed branch of Shia Islam. Some of his family members were killed during the Turkish army’s genocidal campaign against the Alevi regions in 1938. The young Kldarolu went from his poor beginnings to studying economics at one of the most prestigious universities in ‘Ankara and to hold high-level bureaucratic positions in the Ministry of Finance and various government agencies.

Kemal Kldarolu must convince voters that the decency he shows in his campaign videos is not synonymous with weakness. Photo: Adem Aalten/AFP via Getty Images

Now leading the very party that slaughtered his ancestors, the scholarly politician is known for his bold stances against injustice, which have drawn comparisons to Gandhi. In 2017, he led tens of thousands of people in a 280-mile march to protest Erdo’s crackdown on free speech that followed a 2016 coup attempt. of thousands subsequently imprisoned, CHP MP Enis Berberolu, former editor of Hrriyet, one of the country’s largest newspapers, was arrested for leaking a video regarding Turkish support for Syrian rebels.

More recently, on Tuesday April 18, Kldarolu accused Erdoan of stoking ethnic tensions, following the latter’s attempts to link the opposition to Kurdish dissidents, who have been at war with the Turkish state for decades. Kldarolu retaliated by posting a video defending the rights of Kurds on Twitter.

But Erdoans’ attempts to demonize his enemy may remain with his core Sunni conservatives, who may struggle to accept the prospect of an Alevi leader.

At the Ulus Yeni Hal market, the Irish Times met with voters who accused Kldarolu of supporting terrorism and serving foreign interests. Our priority is national identity, said Kerem alkan (52), university administrator.

But, with many voters tired of the country’s slide toward authoritarianism, conditions are ripe for change. The corrupt will be prosecuted, says Ipek zbey, journalist at Szc TV, one of the few critical media in the country according to Reporters Without Borders, 90% of the media are now under government control.

Authoritarianism will end, human rights and freedoms will return. Education is one of the important issues. And above all, I think freedom of the press will return.

Calm is a powerful force, she says. The Turks do not correctly perceive the concept of power. They confuse aggression with power. She believes Erdoan left a legacy of fear and disappointment. On the other hand, she thinks Kldarolu is patient, honest and fair.

An election poster of Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Gazi Mustafa Kemal Boulevard, which reads: “The right time. The man you need. Photography: Lorraine Mallinder

On the surface, with his control of the airwaves and the best billboards in town, Erdoan looks more invincible than ever. On a billboard overlooking Ankara’s Gazi Mustafa Kemal Boulevard, the strongman gazes emotionally into the distance. One hundred years after Atatrk founded modern Turkey, he is the right man for the country’s next chapter.

Kldarolus’s response appears in one of his own posters, which features him saluting against a patchwork of Erdoan failures, including a hint at the $128 billion that allegedly disappeared from central bank reserves in 2019 and 2020. I am Kemal. I’m coming, he promises.

Dilek Ates (40), dishwasher at the Hac Bayram canteen, says he can’t wait. With prices soaring, she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters. I agree with the mentality of Kldarolus, she said. I believe in a secular and democratic system.

I am a Kemalist.