Joko Widodo invites the public to avoid the peak of repression on April 24 and 25 – National





Screenshot – President Joko Widodo appealed for the return flow of Eid 2023 from West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara on Monday (24/4/2023) (ANTARA/Indra Arief) Analisadaily.com, Jakarta – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, urged the public to avoid the peak return flow of Eid 2023 on April 24-25, 2023 to break the accumulation of people and vehicles. “To break the buildup that occurred at the peak of the reverse flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government invites the public who do not have urgent needs to avoid the peak of the reverse flow,” Jokowi said, quoted by Antara, Monday (24/4) may postpone the schedule for returning home after April 26, 2023. These provisions, Jokowi said, apply to employees of ASN, TNI, Polri, BUMN or employees organizations whose technical leave mechanism can be organized by their respective agencies. either in the form of additional leave or other leave.” This provision applies to ASN, TNI, Polri and BUMN or even private employees whose technical details can be worked out by the respective agencies or companies, such as additional forms of leave or other forms of leaving,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also asked the public to abide by all rules and guidelines of field officers during the return period from Eid 2023. According to Jokowi , the government can properly manage the return flow of Eid 2023. As for the return of Eid 2023, President Jokowi said, the Ministry of Transport predicted that there were 203,000 vehicles per day from east, from the Trans Java Toll Road and from Bandung via the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road.”Of course, this is a very large number compared to the normal number of 53,000 vehicles,” Jokowi said.(PSC)

