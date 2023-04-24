Brazil’s Lula launches ‘peace coalition’ for Ukraine, but walks a thin line



Sao Paulo

Calling for peace in Ukraine thousands of miles away, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has been trying for months to position himself as a possible mediating force in the conflict.

Without giving many details about the plan, Lula, as he is known, seems to fully embody his government’s position that Brazil is back, that is, back to claiming a role in world politics. . He says he aims to form a coalition of countries ready to step in and lead efforts for peace in Ukraine, though in the process he finds himself on a thin line with the world’s biggest powers.

Lulas’ proposal is to create a G20 for peace a group of countries strong enough to be respected at the negotiating table, but who are still considered by some to be neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Indonesia, India and China would play a crucial role in his vision, but Latin American countries are also invited to join the apparent initiative.

When he launched his political comeback in 2022, Lula told Time magazine he believed Russia and Ukraine were to blame for the conflict. Lula condemned Russia’s decision to invade its neighbour, but argued controversially that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could have done more to avert conflict. Once in office, he insisted that Brazil would not take sides.

But when German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz recently encouraged Brazil to supply arms to Ukraine’s defense, Lula felt compelled to do something, says Guilherme Casares, a political scientist and professor at the School of Public Administration Fundao Getlio Vargas.

He was sitting on the fence, he was very comfortable where he was, and now he had to get off the fence, Casares said.

Lula could not envisage sending weapons a step that would go far beyond Brazil’s traditional foreign policy, the analyst suggested.

No Brazilian administration, not even Bolsonaros, I would say, would send weapons to Ukraine. Brazil does not engage in wars that we have nothing to do with, Brazil does not participate unless it is some kind of world war, Casares said.

But there was nothing he could do either, after all Lula promised to bring Brazil back to the world stage.

He could have just said no, but he didn’t, says Casares. Instead, he said, Ok, I’m not sending weapons to Ukraine, but let’s try to negotiate peace, use Brazil’s reputation and my own skills as a mediator to allow the holding of a peace summit, let’s try to find a solution. If I have to take sides, let me take the side of dialogue.

The United States, France and Germany heard Lulas offer to create a team of peacekeepers. Lula also has broached the idea with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but left Beijing earlier this month without any formal commitments.

Lula struggled to make his proposal largely convincing. One controversial idea he has floated for a possible resolution would be for Ukraine to cede Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, a concession that Kiev has ruled out and the White House has called simply wrong.

Lulas’ approach from the hip to reaching consensus was also difficult. Until recently, the United States, a close ally of kyiv, had largely kept quiet about Lulas’ comments on Ukraine. But while still in Beijing last week, Lula took direct aim at Washington, which, along with the EU, has been the main supplier of defensive arms and aid to Ukraine.

Lula told reporters that the United States should stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, a comment that drew praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and anger from Washington.

Two days later, US national security spokesman John Kirby accused Brazil of repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda.

It is deeply problematic how Brazil has addressed this issue in a substantive and rhetorical way by suggesting that the United States and Europe are somehow not interested in peace, or that we share responsibility for war, said Kirby. Quite frankly, in this case, Brazil was repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts at all.

Chastised, Lula later seemed to soften his tone; during a speech on the occasion of the visit of the President of Romania the next day, the Brazilian leader underlined that his government condemns the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and at the same time defends[s] a negotiated political solution.

To do otherwise would risk isolating Brazil from its Western friends and trading partners, experts told CNN.

If we are in this environment where we say that we condemn the aggression of Russia and that we will try to find solutions for peace together, then yes, of course, we will appreciate the efforts of Brazil, said the ambassador of the European Union in Brazil, Ignacio Ybez, to CNN Brasil on Tuesday. .

Where one begins to have difficulty understanding the ideas of the Brazilian government is precisely when it places the aggressor and the attacked on the same level, he said.

Lula must refine his message and show his willingness to engage with Ukraine now if he hopes to maintain his credibility in Europe and the United States, and ultimately claim credit for peacemaking, Casares says. Lula didn’t really think about the kinds of things he was going to say, in this effort to build that unaligned position, he said.

If Lula continues to reaffirm that Russia and Ukraine are equally responsible for the war, I think his capital is going to decline at some point, so it’s important for Lula to take a step back, maybe reconsider some of the things he said about the war, and maybe change the way he said it, even slightly. I think that will be enough for people to understand where Brazil really is.

He suggests that Lula could invite a Ukrainian delegation to Brasilia, to match Lavrov’s visit last week.

Let’s show them that we are really willing, really determined to talk to both sides, Casares said.

On Friday, Lula had asked foreign policy adviser and former foreign minister Celso Amorim to visit Ukraine, although no date has been set for the trip. Amorim also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month in Moscow.

But Lulas’ position will remain complicated as he tries to protect Brazil’s economic interests while catapulting himself into a difficult geopolitical arena.

China is Brazil’s largest trading partner and a major buyer of Brazilian soybeans and beef. For these two products, Brazilian farmers also depend on Russian fertilizers. Economic and diplomatic agendas could collapse if he gets out of hand.

Andre Pagliarini, assistant professor of history at Hampden-Sydney College and nonresident scholar at the Washington Brazil Office and Quincy Institute, says China is ultimately part of the reason a Lula-brokered peace deal has little chance to take shape.

China, like Brazil, has an interest in Russia ending the war. Unlike Brazil, however, it has the ability to force Putin’s hand and unlike Brazil it has no interest in sharing the credit for peace, Pagliarini said.

As Lula continues his world tour of Brazil Is Back, he also faces a variety of challenges at home, from the sacking of his security chief over leaked video of the January 8 riots in Brasilia, to the growing political threat from the Brazilian radical right. His country’s economy is shrinking and inflation is rising; indigenous communities in the Amazon are in crisis; and food security haunts the nation.

A strategy of maintaining the Brazilian tradition of non-alignment and charting a path independent of the major world powers could be good for him and for the Brazilians. The government believes that the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, Japan and EU countries have seriously disrupted world trade and agriculture, and this impact is disproportionate for developing countries whose economies are still reeling from a pandemic, including Brazil.

There is a chance that Brazil could look good negotiating peace while doing what is best for its own economic growth, but the stakes are high.

If it can bring real material gains to the Brazilians, I think it will be considered a success, Pagliarini said. If Brazilian living standards don’t improve, however, Lulas’ foreign policy will likely play into a narrative that he’s too old and too backward to lead Brazil into the next decade.