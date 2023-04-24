DeSantis appears to be closing the gap with Trump: poll





Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be closing the gap with former President Donald Trump as a potential Republican presidential nominee, according to a new NBC poll.

DeSantis’ improving numbers come as a majority of Americans say they don’t want Trump, 76, or President Biden, 80, to run for the nation’s highest office in 2024, according to investigation.

In a hypothetical primary for the Republican presidential nod, Trump came out on top with GOP voters, according to the NBC poll — but by a much smaller margin than a Yahoo News/YouGov poll in early April.

The new NBC survey found that 46% of GOP primary voters favor Trump as their top pick, while 31% said they would pick DeSantis, who is expected to throw his hat in the race.

The poll a few weeks ago showed Trump ahead of DeSantis 57% to 31% among GOP and Republican-leaning voters.

Meanwhile, the NBC investigation revealed red flags for Trump and Biden, who is expected to announce his Democratic re-election bid this week.

A whopping 70% of Americans gave a thumbs up to Biden’s candidacy, including more than half of registered Democrats, according to the poll.

Ron DeSantis appears to be closing the gap with Donald Trump when it comes to a possible GOP primary race between them. PA

Nearly 50% of those opposing a Biden re-election bid cited his age.

And 60% of Americans, including a third of Republicans, said they don’t think Trump should run in 2024.

Sequels are often box office hits, but apparently not at the polls,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research, who conducted the survey with his Republican counterpart Bill McInturff and his team at Public Opinion Strategies.

McInturff added, “Clearly people don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch.

A Democrat interviewed for the poll referred to both Biden and Trump when he said: The president must reflect the country’s age group.

A majority of Americans don’t think Donald Trump, 76, should run for president again, according to a new NBC poll. Getty Images

“They should both retire. It’s someone else’s turn.

Still, more than two-thirds of Republican primary voters said they continued to support the elder Trump despite his criminal indictment and other legal investigations, according to the NBC poll.

Pollsters asked GOP primary voters if the Trump probes “are a politically motivated attempt to shut him down” and if they still support the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, and 68% said yes.

After finding Trump and DeSantis the favorite GOP candidates, the poll then had former Vice President Mike Pence at 6%, former South Carolina Governor and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Senator of South Carolina Tim Scott and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tied at 3% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 2% support.

The poll showed just 41% of all adults polled approve of Bidens’ job performance, while 54% disapprove.

About 70% of Americans polled in a new NBC poll say 80-year-old Joe Biden should not run for office, with his age a major factor.Getty Images

President Bidens’ numbers aren’t where they need to be at this point, Horwitt said, noting that presidents are struggling with independents.

But Biden still remains slightly more popular than Trump: 38% of adults surveyed said they had a positive opinion of the current president, compared to 48% with a negative opinion.

By comparison, 34% of Americans have a positive view of Trump, while 53% have a negative view.

The NBC News survey was conducted April 14-18. The margin of error for the 292 Republican primary voters was plus or minus 6 percentage points.

The global poll polled 1,000 adults, 861 of whom were contacted by cellphone, and it has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

