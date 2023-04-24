President Joko Widodo invites people who do not have urgent needs to avoid reflux peaks





JAKARTA, suaramerdeka.com – President Joko Widodo said Transport Ministry data indicated there would be 203,000 vehicles returning for Eid al-Fitr per day. The prediction, said Joko Widodo, would come from the east of the Trans Java Toll Road and the direction of Bandung. The peak of the Eid ebb is expected to occur on April 24-25, 2023. Also read: Synopsis of Love Bonds April 24, 2023: Hi! Aldebaran sacrifices his life to save people from the fires “It is estimated that they will pass through the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road, of course it is a very large number compared to the normal number of 53,000 vehicles,” he said in a video on the official Instagram. by Joko Widodo, Monday, April 24, 2023. In order to break the accumulation that occurs at the peak of the reverse flow, the government simultaneously invites people who are not in urgent need to avoid the peak of the reverse flow. “By postponing or postponing the return-to-home schedule after April 26, 2023, this provision applies to ASN, TNI-Polri and BUMN or private employees whose technical details can be settled by the agencies or respective companies,” he said. Also Read: NBA Playoffs: 126-125 Win, Golden State Warriors Tied With Sacramento Kings These provisions, continued President Joko Widodo, take the form of additional leave or other forms of leave. “Sir, be careful with all the rules and follow all instructions from officers in the field,” he said. Meanwhile, for the return flow, President Joko Widodo said it went smoothly and could handle the return flow as well as possible. Also Read: Ebb Watch Monday, April 24, 2023: Gentong Circular Line towards Central Java is observed to be dense Even President Joko Widodo said the spike in homecomings was the highest in Indonesia’s history. ***

