Johnson at 10, book about former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is published

A new book tells the chaos-Bojo, that is to say Johnson at age 10 in which author, Anthony Seldon recounts all the ins and outs of life as Britain’s Prime Minister of Boris Johnson, outbursts at parties in Downing St. Now far from the residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, we talk about Boris Johnson, even if it is in the third person. In fact, the book coming out in the UK is one that is causing a stir as it recounts, in detail, what happened during Johnson’s months as a tenant in Downing Street.

The tensions

The book Johnson at age 10 by Anthony Seldon recounts in great detail what happened during his stay at Number 10 Downing Street, friction with his aides and his girlfriend serving as a shield. At the center is a former BoJo adviser, the very trusted (once) Dominic Cummings who treated the boss like a king, young but inexperienced. During Johnson’s presidency, from what we read in the book, there were several frictions between the two. According to the reconstructions, the sensational sentence of Boris Johnson “I’m the one in control. I’m the fhrer. I’m the king who makes the decisions”.

Excerpts published in the British press

The book, Johnson at age 10 by Anthony Seldon, which will soon be released and of which the Anglo-Saxon press gives large extracts, recounts various details of the presidency of Boris Johnson. The Guardian, for example, illustrates certain content and with the help of even illustrious testimonies, such as that of Michael Gove, an influential Tory who was a minister in the Johnson government, examines the role of Johnson’s girlfriend in the then and now wife. , Carrie Symonds. He was the Prime Minister’s scapegoat. It turns out that she seems to have directed her frustration, even using it as a shield to hide her reluctance to make tough decisions. According to Seldon’s book, BoJo described his then-girlfriend as “crazy” while using her as an excuse to avoid confrontations. Finally, the volume also quotes Ed Lister, longtime Johnson adviser, who said of the former prime minister: “Thrive in chaos. It was his whole decision”.