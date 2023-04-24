At an event in Australia, Modi was praised for his ability to respect all communities | Latest India News





People from various religious communities praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Australia for his ability to respect all communities. The Sadbhawana event, an initiative launched by the NID foundation, brought together religious leaders, intellectuals, scholars, preachers and researchers at Bunjil Palace in Melbourne, Australia on April 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and a photograph from the Sadbhawana event. Australian MP Jason Wood, who is the Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, said: “It was a fabulous event to bring all faith leaders together in one voice for peace and solidarity. ‘harmony. It was wonderful to see so many religious leaders talking about the need for world peace. It is important for religious leaders to send positive messages around the world. In addition to Wood, attendees included the NID Foundation’s main patron, Sardar Satnam Singh Sandhu; Bishop Philip Huggins of the Church of England; Brahma Smaran Das, representative of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS); Abhijeet Bhide, member of the Hindu Council of Australia; Imtiaz Naveed Ahmed, from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community; Srinivasan of the Hindu Temple of Victoria; Mustafa Poonawala, Dawoodi Bohra Muslim leader; among many others. Satnam Singh Sandhu presented the book Sincere Legacy to Faith which is about the contributions and works done by PM Modi for the Sikh community. Addressing the conference, Sandhu said people from different communities and religions have lived in India for centuries and we all believe in communal harmony. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has advanced rapidly over the past nine years on its way to becoming a developed nation and has become the world’s fifth largest economy. Like many other countries, all communities in India enjoy complete freedom and enjoy all opportunities without any discrimination of caste, creed or religion and feel safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said. he said, adding that Narendra Modi is the most secular and progressive prime minister in the history of independent India. Huggins said he does not buy into the narrative built against India that minorities are targeted. The relationship between India and Australia has blossomed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We have recently seen cricket diplomacy between the two countries. There is a beautiful feature of Indian democracy, and that is the inclusive participation of different communities in each other’s festivals and rituals. Dr Tariq Butt, a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Victoria and of Pakistani descent, hailed the move to unite the Hindu and Muslim communities and bring them together on one platform. He said Prime Minister Modi was doing the right thing by encouraging communities to engage with other communities to promote harmony and peace. PM Modi has the charisma where people follow him regardless of their religious inclination which is good. Sitesh Bhojani, Administrator of BAPS Australia, said: “Prime Minister Modi does not unite India as a country, but takes the whole world as one family. He changed the overall image of the country and was also instrumental in spreading Indian culture, practices and civilizations through YOGA, which is now practiced and celebrated in 120 countries through the International Yoga Day.

