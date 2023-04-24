Turkey discovers natural gas reserves worth $1 billion in southeastern province of Sirnak: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey had discovered natural gas reserves in Gabar mountain in the southeastern province of Sirnak worth around $1 billion. He made the above remarks during the opening ceremony of a sports complex in Sakarya province. In December last year, about 150 million barrels of net oil reserves, valued at around $12 billion, were discovered in the Southeast Mountain. Erdogan called the discovery “one of the top 10 discoveries on land in 2022”. Four of these wells are operational in the region which produces around 5,000 barrels of oil per day, Xinhua news agency reported. Ahead of the general elections, which are due to take place on May 14, the government has rolled out a series of major infrastructure and defense projects. With this development, the Turkish leader is aiming for a third term. Recently, Türkiye ordered its first multi-role amphibious assault ship and then launched the country’s first delivery from its Black Sea field. READ ALSO | Exchange: Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains, Trade Flat. ICICI bank jumps 1.5% Turkish Currency Crosses Key Threshold Against USD Amid Rising Inflation Rates As of 2:10 p.m. (11:10 GMT), the dollar was trading at 15.03 Turkish liras, breaking above the resistance level of 15.00. The currency has lost nearly 60% of its value against the greenback since 2021. According to Yalcin Karatepe, a finance professor at Ankara University, Turkey’s central bank has intervened to keep the lira below the 15 .00 in the morning but failed. The dollar has fluctuated in the narrow band of 14.50 to 15.00 lira over the past two months. The further depreciation of the Turkish currency came after the country’s inflation rose to a monthly rate of 7.25% in April and 69.97% year-on-year, the highest in two decades. , mainly due to rising transport and food prices, according to Turkish statistics. institute revealed, Xinhua reported. Turkey’s economy has long suffered from a series of turbulences, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has driven up energy prices. In February, the Turkish government announced new economic measures to ease the economic burden on Turkish citizens in the face of soaring living costs, including reducing the value added tax on basic groceries and granting credit support for businesses and exporters. It also increased the monthly minimum wage by 50% to 4,250 lira, but the measures failed to alleviate economic suffering, Xinhua reported.

