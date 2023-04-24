Trump has committed treason and will try again. Running should be banned | Robert Reich





The most obvious question in American politics today should be: Why is the guy who committed treason just over two years ago allowed to run for president?

Answer: it shouldn’t be.

Remember? Donald Trump lost re-election but refused to back down and instead made baseless claims that the election was stolen from him, then pushed state officials to change their counts, hatched a plot to appoint fake voters, tried to persuade the vice president to refuse to certify electoral college votes, demanded access to voting machine data and software, got his allies in Congress to agree to question the votes and thus transfer the decision to the House of Representatives, and summoned his supporters to Washington on the day of the electoral votes counted and urged them to march on the United States Capitol, where they rioted.

This, my friends, is a betrayal.

But Trump is running for re-election, despite the explicit wording of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the constitution, which prohibits anyone who has held public office and engaged in insurrection against the United States from holding office. a public office again.

The reason for the disqualification clause is that someone who has engaged in an insurrection against the United States cannot be trusted to use constitutional methods to regain office. (Notably, all three branches of the federal government described the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as an insurrection.)

Can any of us who have seen (or learned through the painstaking work of the January 6 committee) what Trump tried to do to overturn the 2020 election results doubt that he will try again to do whatever is necessary to regain power, even if illegal and unconstitutional?

Trump tried these tactics once. The probability of trying again is greater because the loyalists are in a position of strength

Of course, the recently enacted Voter Count Reform Act (amending the Voter Count Act of 1887) filled some of the loopholes, creating a new threshold for members to object to a voters list (a fifth of the members of the House and the Senate), specifying that the role of the vice president is only ministerial and requiring that Congress defer to the lists of electors determined by the states.

But what if Trump asks secretaries of state and governors loyal to him to change the electoral mechanism to ensure he wins? What if he forced them to prevent people who might vote for Joe Biden from voting?

What if he had them nominate electors who would vote for him regardless of the outcome of the popular vote?

What if, despite all of this, Biden still wins the election but Trump gets more than 20% of Republican senators and House members to oppose the voter rolls promised to Biden, and push the election to the House where Trump has the majority of votes?

Does anyone doubt the possibility no, the probability that all or part of this will happen?

Trump tried these tactics once. The likelihood of him trying again is greater now because his loyalists now occupy much stronger positions throughout the state and federal government.

skip newsletter promotion

Start the day with America’s best stories, plus today’s must-reads from across the Guardian

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Yes, they were held back midway through 2020. But state after state, and in Congress, Republicans who opposed Trump have now been purged from the party. And lawmakers from what remains of the Republican Party have made it clear they will sidestep or ignore any rule that gets in their way.

In many cases, the foundations have been laid. As the New York Times recently reported, for example, Trump allies who traveled to Coffee County, Georgia on January 7, 2021 had access to sensitive election data. They copied election software used all over Georgia and uploaded it to the internet as an open invitation to election manipulation by Trump allies in 2024.

On the contrary, Trump is less constrained than he was in 2020.

In 2016, I said I am your voice, Trump said last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference, a line he repeated at his first campaign rally in 2024, in Waco, Aus. Texas, a few weeks later. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your punishment.

The 2024 presidential candidate filing deadlines will arrive within the next six months, in most states.

The Secretaries of State who in most cases are responsible for deciding who gets to vote must decline to put Donald Trump’s name on the 2024 ballot, based on the clear meaning of section three of the 14th amendment to the US Constitution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/24/trump-treason-constitution-election-republicans-robert-reich The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos