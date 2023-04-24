Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Kochi Ahead Of Pm ModiS Kerala Tour, Check Details





Prime Minister Modi, during his two-day visit, will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, hold a roadshow, attend a youth conclave and meet with bishops from different churches. It will inaugurate India’s first water metro project in Kochi as well as the first Vande Bharat Express in the state.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Kochi by Kerala Police for two days for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state from Monday, April 24. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, conduct a roadshow, attend a youth conclave and meet with bishops from different churches. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate India’s first water metro project in Kochi on April 25. Traffic restrictions on April 24 On Monday, vehicles coming from West Kochi to Ernakulam will have to enter NH via Thoppumpady, Thevara Ferry, Kundanur, Vytila, Edakochi and Aroor, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. according to a report by Manorama Online. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from West Kochi to Thevara during the mentioned period. Commuters were told to turn around from BOT East and pass through Thevara Ferry, Kundanur and Vyttila on Monday. They will not be allowed to enter from the side of the ferry from Thevara to Thevara and vice versa from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Large heavy vehicles traveling from Ernakulam to West Kochi will have to pass through Kundanur and Aroor. Vehicles will be restricted to enter from Pallimukku to Thevara from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and travelers are advised to turn around from Pallimukku to go from Vyttila to Kadavantra. Travelers departing from Marine Drive towards Thevara will need to turn around from BT H and reach their destination via Jos Junction. Traffic restrictions on April 25 Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the West Kochi area from Thevara from 8 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the inauguration of the Kochi Water Metro project by PM Modi. Travelers are advised to turn around from the Thevara junction and go to the Thevara side. No vehicles will be allowed to enter Thevara from West Kochi area on Tuesday, according to the Manorama report. Vehicles participating in the PM event will be parked at Ernakulathappan Ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping off passengers at Kadavanthra. Travelers from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should get off at Thevara Ferry Junction and park, on Thevara Ferry Boat Easter Road and on Indira Gandhi Road. Thiruvananthapuram will also be placed under security cover on Tuesday. According to The Hindu, traffic will be regulated around Shangumughom, Domestic Airport, All Saints College, Chakka, Asan Square, Panchapura Junction, Pettah, Bakery Junction, Panavila, Pattoor, RBI, Aristo Junction, Thampanoor, Vanross Junction, Jacobs Junction and Junction model school, up to the central stadium from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. KSRTC Central Bus Terminal is likely to be closed from 8am to 11am. Rickshaw stands near the train station and bus depot will likely also be evacuated. (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande )

