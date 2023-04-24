Donald Trump praises Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in commentary supercut





Former President Donald Trump repeatedly praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while in office before his campaign released a raunchy statement about the Sunshine States’ top elected official on Friday who is among many insults hurled at his GOP rival.

Trump’s past comments emerged on social media on Friday and drew a lot of attention online for the stark contrast to Trump’s recent rebuke of the governor of Florida. DeSantis, who has yet to announce his 2024 intentions, appears to be the toughest competition for Trump seeking to reclaim the White House.

On Friday, the Trumps 2024 campaign slammed the Sunshine State where the 45th president and DeSantis now live, calling the governors record misery and desperation. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung’s statement claimed that DeSantis’ phantom campaign for office had allowed Florida to descend into complete and utter delinquency and destruction.

His campaign also said Florida became one of the worst states in the country under DeSantis’ leadership.

But a compilation of old taped remarks posted online Friday from when Trump was president shows him constantly praising DeSantis as a great governor.

SUPERCUT: President Trump explains why he chose to live in Florida.

“One of the greatest governors in our country, and I know a lot of good ones, and I can tell you there are some really bad ones, but this one is excellent: Governor Ron DeSantis.” pic.twitter.com/6J7tOgKIZ9

— Nordau Facts (@MaxNordau) April 21, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has done a spectacular job in Florida, Trump said in an old clip from the Oval Office with DeSantis seated next to him. It is hugely popular and for a reason. The reason is that he does a good job.

Additional clips show Trump complimenting DeSantis on his handling of the coronavirus and in a video during the 2020 election campaign, he called him one of the nation’s greatest governors.

The roar of Trump’s pro-DeSantis comments was first reported by Mediaite.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Leadership Summit, April 21, 2023.AP

The video was retweeted by a pro-DeSantis PAC called Never Back Down, the outlet reported.

While DeSantis, 44, has yet to reveal his 2024 plan, it is widely speculated he will run for president and polls indicate he would be the biggest threat to Trump, who lost re-election for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

The Trumps 2024 campaign has repeatedly criticized DeSantis, including in Friday’s scathing statement that allegations due to DeSantis, Florida has become one of the worst states in which to live, find economic opportunity, work, retire. , raise a family, pay taxes, be safe, rent a house, afford energy and die.

DeSantis, who was first elected governor in 2018, easily won re-election in 2022.

Hours after Friday’s harsh statement was released, Trump appeared at a campaign rally where he called Florida a great state and a great place.

I am delighted to be here with the proud and hard-working patriots of the great state of Florida. It’s a big state. Great place, Trump told an audience during remarks at the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Ft. Myers.

