Excerpts from new book shed light on Boris Johnson’s administration





John Simpson has described excerpts from a new book on Boris Johnson’s administration as ‘deeply shocking’. Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell’s new publication ‘Johnson at 10: The Inside Story’ documents how one of the most colorful politicians this country has known endured a number of crises that will define his place in the world for decades to come. Beginning with the controversial prorogation of Parliament and his historic landslide election victory, the book traces Johnson’s short time as Prime Minister through the eyes of those around him at the time. Excerpts released ahead of the release date show how the former prime minister quarreled with his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings after growing tired of being treated like an inexperienced young king who needed to be kept in order, revealed Michael Gove. I have reported on every British prime minister since the 1960s. Extracts from Seldon & Newell’s forthcoming book, Johnson at 10: The Inside Story, appear to show a deeply shocking situation at Downing St, far more chaotic and inefficient than under any of Johnson’s modern predecessors. —John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) April 23, 2023 The Upgrade Secretary, who is close to Cummings and was a leading figure in the Vote Leave campaign alongside Johnson, said the couple fell apart shortly after the 2019 election because Johnson no longer wanted to be treated like a tempestuous thoroughbred, with a mighty whip and bridle to keep him in order. The book says Johnson described his then-fiancée, Carrie, as crazy and mad as he used her as an excuse to avoid confrontations. Ed Lister, longtime Johnson adviser, said: He thrives on chaos. These were all his decisions. He also argues that Cummings has increasingly shut Johnson out of his own government’s decision-making process, telling officials and ministers: Don’t tell the Prime Minister or Oh, don’t bother him with it. The book claims that this ultimately led to Johnson’s extraordinary outburst: I’m supposed to be in control. I am the Fhrer. I am the king who makes the decisions. Johnson at 10: The Inside Story will be released on May 4, 2023. Related: Lawyer expresses dismay at plan to give Home Secretary power to block ECHR

