Donald Trump makes savage comments against abortion in Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition video speech





Donald Trump defended his stance on abortion in a savage video address to an evangelical group that last week warned the former president he must take the conservative stance of a nationwide ban on medical procedures if he wants a luck in the presidency of 2024.

Trump began his speech Saturday night before the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition by subtly bragging that it was his Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett who unseated Roe in the first place.

I have appointed more than 300 judges to fill the federal bench with pro-constitution warriors who interpret the laws as they are written, Trump said.

I have faced despicable attacks to uphold our three great Supreme Court justices… These justices have won a historic victory for the protection of innocent lives. No one thought this would happen. They thought it would be another 50 years. Because the Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that long, 50 years.

Trump later added that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is currently under siege from the radical left, after questionable financial disclosures forced calls for a Justice Department investigation.

Things heated up on Thursday when Trump was nominated by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America organization president Majorie Dannenfelser, who condemned his stance as morally indefensible after claiming abortion is an issue that should be decided at the state level, instead of national prohibition. .

But retaliating in his pre-recorded speech, Trump listed a number of his so-called accomplishments in protecting religious freedom and the unborn child. He also called himself the most pro-life president in American history.

In a particularly disturbed moment, Trump falsely claimed that Democratic politicians support the practice of executing babies after they are born: demand in the ninth month of pregnancy, and even run babies after birth. Beyond birth, run the baby. This is where we come from and it’s so sad to see.

I will immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender madness and other racially, sexually or politically inappropriate content on our content, Trump added, saying it was time to bring God back into the schools and the public. squares.

Promoting sex and gender transitioning at any age will be banned under a Trump administration, while transgender athletes will be banned from sport: I’ll keep men out of women’s sports, it’s simple.

According to the Associated Press, Trump drew applause from the 1,000-strong crowd after noting that he was the first president to attend the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally and moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

However, Trump was not the only Republican White House hopeful courting conservatives. The influential event is known to be the unofficial start of the 2024 states presidential campaign.

As Trump spoke via video, former Vice President Mike Pence addressed the group in person at the event in Clive, Iowa.

Other 2024 candidates were present and spoke, including former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who would be a candidate in 2024 but has not yet confirmed, was not present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-makes-wild-anti-abortion-comments-in-iowa-faith-and-freedom-coalition-video-address The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos