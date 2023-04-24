Erdogan placed in front of a possible defeat

Photo: Adem Altan Agence France-Presse The Turkish President during his speech last March

A “complete disaster”! It is without taking tweezers that the Turkish director Emin Alper spoke a few days ago on the prospect of a re-election of the autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the presidential election of 2023. The Turks are called to the polls on next May 14.

“For culture, for education, for the free press”, it would be a disaster, summarized the creator, on the sidelines of the European release of his film burning days< /i>, presented in the Un certain regard section of the last Cannes Film Festival. The book recounts the corruption and authoritarianism that have become commonplace in a Turkey under Erdogan’s yoke for 20 years.

A time that could be thrown back in time by a vote seen by many in this transcontinental country, at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, as the last chance election for Turkey’s faltering democracy.

Last chance for Turkey, but not only! For his entire region and for the rest of the world too, declares at the other end of the videoconference Kemal Kirici, specialist in Turkish politics and researcher at the Brookings Institution, joined by The duty in Washington. If the opposition loses, it is the possibility of democratic reconstruction in Turkey that we will also lose.

He adds: Even if in his program, Recep Tayyip Erdogan shows signs of change, it is difficult to believe him. He has turned too long to the world of autocrats who do everything to stay in power.

Even if in his program, Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives signs of change, it is hard to believe Kemal Kirici

The game is far from a foregone conclusion for Erdogan and his People’s Alliance coalition. For the first time since 2014, they face a more structured and more determined opposition to show them the door, despite an electoral law adopted in April 2022 which strengthens the autocrat’s hold on the country’s institutions and promotes his return. . election.

Since the start of the race, five of the six major probes have hinted at a possible victory for Kemal Kldarolu, leader of a coalition of six opposition parties, with an average lead of 3.6 points over the current president. A fragile mathematics, reduced since last March of course, but to which many now cling with hope.

“A large part of the population has been persecuted by the Justice and Development Party regime [Erdogan’s Islamo-conservative AKP]summed up the Turkish poet, writer and professor of literature Fahri z in an interview. who currently lives in Iowa in the United States. Kemal Kldarolu has made a lot of big promises, including on the reinstatement of civil servants who were sacked for their political office. Mr. z is one of them. In 2017, he lost his professorship at Ankara University after signing the Scholars’ Declaration for Peace. Kldarolu offers a prospect of freedom that people hoped for and especially looked forward to.

To unify

At 74, Kemal Kldarolu, economist and former senior civil servant, leader of the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), has achieved a feat in the current Turkish political climate by bringing together an astonishing political diversity around his candidacy. opposed to the current president. The “Table of Six”, as it is called, brings together both the Good Party (Y) of Meral Akener – figurehead and ally of the nationalist right -, the Europhiles of the Party of the Future (GP) and the Party Democrat (DP), as well as the Islamist nationalists of the Happiness Party (SP) and the pro-Kurdish Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA).

The aspiring president can also count on the presence at his side of Ekrem mamolu, a pet peeve of the regime in place, a fifty-year-old politician with barely veiled presidential ambitions, a member of the CHP too, and who, in 2019, took on the mayor of Istanbul from the hands of Erdogan’s political formation. A coup that mamolu now dreams of reproducing within the coalition led by Kemal Kldarolu on May 14, hoping to collect more than 50% of the vote for a frank and clear victory in the first round. Otherwise, a second ballot must be played on May 28.

“This is the first time in 20 years that Erdogan is actually faced with the possibility of losing the elections”, summarizes in an interview Yaprak Grsoy, professor of contemporary Turkish studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science, joined at the United Kingdom. . . This situation is the result of a gradual change among the population, which has been amplified with the economic crisis induced by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. A dissatisfaction also carried by the youth, dissatisfied with the power in place, to whom Kemal Kldarolu seeks to address directly, simply and without artifice. First through a campaign showing him smiling under a relevant slogan, “Hello, I’m Kemal, I’m coming!” , but also in videos sometimes shot in the modest comfort of his kitchen. One of them, on the power of women, has so far garnered over 10.5 million views.

“The failure of Erdogan’s economic policies and the perception of widespread mismanagement within the ruling party work in favor of Kemal Kldarolu,” said William Hale, a Turkey specialist at the University of London. But he also presents himself very well, as a sincere man who knows how to address broad layers of society, and who leads a traditional party, very well organized, especially in the main big cities of the country.

“His main strength is his unblemished experience in bureaucracy and politics,” says Fahri z. He has a clean criminal record for corruption. And this is what attracts in the current context where the economic collapse of recent months, coupled with the earthquake [which hit the south of the country dramatically last February]showed how inefficient government has become.

The specter of a drama

“This earthquake brutally revealed how the country’s institutions also collapsed,” adds Kemal Kirici. With the public safety agencies, the thing was obvious. Erdogan has placed followers there, as elsewhere in the government apparatus. But loyal does not necessarily mean competent.

Ironically, the autocrat fueled his campaign in 2003 by tackling flaws in the system which he said led to the drama of the Izmit earthquake and its 17,000 deaths in the northwest of the country, in 1999. Twenty years later, he risks being overtaken by the ghosts of the 50,000 Turkish citizens swept away by the recent earthquake. Constructions without foundations and beyond seismic standards were built under his administration on the faults of the Levant and Eastern Anatolia, in the south of the country, at the crossroads of the last Turkish natural disaster.

During a political rally in Ankara a few days ago, Erdogan was not afraid to face this reality, promising his supporters a “strong Turkey” in which he will erase the traces of the February earthquake, if God willing, he said, while calling for Turkey to be rid of putschists and imperialists who he said would seek to bring it down. The president also promised to bring inflation back below 10.5%, in a country where prices were still up 50% when last measured, after a record 85% last October. . Figures that blow anger and a wind conducive to a change of course, a “new era” in Turkey, now hopes the opposition.

“Kemal Kldarolu wants to relaunch a parliamentary system where state institutions will be strengthened”, and this, “to end the domination of the presidency, and therefore of a single individual in all areas, including national and international “, says Yaprak Grsoy.

“The stakes are high, but it will not be easy, adds Fahri z, because to hope to end one man show in our country, Kldarolu had to make many concessions, to negotiate with parties which, once in power, could complicate his policy. We see the horizon it offers us, with more freedom of expression, speech and academic autonomy, but, beyond that, there are still many questions. Questions, however, preferable to very dark certainties, according to him, coming with another mandate for Erdogan.



