Jokowi’s moment takes her grandchildren to Goa Batu Cermin





Labuan Bajo, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo and his family visited Batu Cermin Cave Tourist Area in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, NTT on Sunday (23/4/2023) afternoon. President Jokowi arrived at the Batu Cermin cave tourist destination at 11:00 a.m. WITA. Jokowi was seen stepping out of the car he was traveling in with his two grandchildren, namely La Lembah Manah and Jan Ethes, and was followed by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. His eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his wife Selvi Ananda were also present. Not to mention that this visit also witnessed Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep. President Jokowi and his grandson, Jan Ethes, then immediately entered Batu Cermin cave. However, Jokowi and Jan Ethes didn’t go too far in Goa. Coming out of the cave, Jokowi and Jan Ethes then visited the MSME product stalls around the Batu Cermin cave entrance. The arrival of Jokowi with his family immediately caught the attention of locals who were surprised by the arrival of Jokowi with his family. The great enthusiasm of the locals who wanted to take pictures with Jokowi was so high even though they were closely watched by the Paspampres. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family visited Batu Cermin Cave in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, NTT on Sunday, April 23, 2023. At the Batu Cermin Cave Tourism destination, Jokowi and his family took the time to chat with MSME stakeholders. Not to mention that Jokowi and his family purchased a number of UMKM products belonging to the people of Labuan Bajo. Jokowi bought a beach hat with an Ende Regency design. Meanwhile, Jan Ethes, who is always accompanied by the president, bought a bucket hat with a blue Sikka pattern. Meanwhile, Gibran Rakabuming’s wife, Selvi Ananda, bought a bag with a Sikka Regency design. Selvi also bought a blue rope bracelet with a Sikka motif for La Lembah Manah. “I’m still shaking, I’m very happy. Thank you for coming, sir,” said Finka, one of the MSME players who sells goods at Batu Cermin Cave every day. After purchasing a number of MSME products, Jokowi and his family then left the tourist destination of Goa Batu Cermin at 12:00 WITA. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here Share

