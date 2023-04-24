E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of rape. The trial begins Tuesday.





New York prosecutors have charged Donald Trump with nearly three dozen crimes.

Federal and local officials in Washington, DC and Georgia are investigating him on issues including his handling of classified documents and his efforts to block Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Attorney General is suing him for fraud.

But before those investigations and cases end, Trump will face a civil lawsuit over allegations that he raped writer and former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll nearly three decades ago.

The trial centered on Carroll’s charges, which is due to begin Tuesday with jury selection in midtown Manhattan, comes at a time of immense legal scrutiny and investigation for the former president.

What you need to know about the Trump-E. The Jean Carroll Affair

The Carroll case marks the third time in a month that Trump, who lives in Florida, could be in New York for legal proceedings. In recent weeks, he has been arraigned on criminal charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney and filed in the attorney general’s fraud trial. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in these and other cases involving him.

While the other New York investigations focus on allegations of falsifying business documents and financial fraud, the Carroll case centers on a sudden and heartbreaking charge of violence.

Carroll said Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, years before he became president. Trump has repeatedly denied her allegations and called her a liar, and Carroll has filed lawsuits accusing her of defamation and assault.

Although Carroll has made it clear that she plans to testify at trial, it remains unclear whether Trump will appear in court or take the witness stand. Trump is under no obligation to do either, and his attorney said a decision will be made during the trial, which is expected to last about a week or more.

As Trump mounts a third bid for the White House, the Carroll trial could push back the wave of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him in the headlines.

The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump

In her account, Carroll said she and Trump crossed paths at Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale department store in Manhattan. At the time, Trump was a real estate developer and tabloid mainstay, while Carroll was a writer and television host.

She said Trump asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman, and they joked among themselves about who should try on a bodysuit at the store. Carroll said they entered a dressing room and, according to her, Trump pinned her against the wall, unzipped her pants and raped her.

Carroll said she later confided in two close friends about what happened, but decided not to tell anyone else, fearing damage to her reputation.

Trump said that never happened. After his allegations were made public, Trump said the two had never met and that people would have to pay dearly for such false accusations. Trump and the White House have accused Carroll of allegedly trying to sell books.

Speaking to reporters June 22, 2019, then-President Trump denied claims by E. magazine writer Jean Carroll, who claims Trump attacked her in 1995 or early 1996. (Video : The Washington Post)

Carroll is among more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he groped or kissed them against their will. Many of these allegations were made at the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, shortly after the Washington Post released a recording of Trump speaking in explicit terms during an Access Hollywood interview years earlier on the grabbing women by their genitals.

Trump has denied his accusers’ claims and responded to their claims by disparaging the women, calling them all liars and, in some cases, mocking their physical appearance. When responding to Carroll in 2019, Trump used similar rhetoric, denying the attack happened and saying she wasn’t my type.

Later that year, Carroll sued Trump for defamation. This case is still pending. The Justice Department argued that Trump was acting as president while responding to Carroll’s allegations and said the United States, rather than Trump himself, should be the defendant. If the courts agreed, it would likely torpedo Carroll’s claim because the government cannot be sued for libel.

The issue remains unresolved. The DC Court of Appeals heard arguments on the case, but essentially dismissed the matter this month, sending it to another court.

The Justice Department says it has more evidence of a possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago

Last year, Carroll filed a second lawsuit, this one accusing Trump of assault and battery and defaming her again after she left office.

That lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, is the one due to go to trial on Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed in November 2022 when a New York law known as the Adult Survivors Act took effect. This law allowed victims of sexual assault to sue years later, which supporters say was necessary because it can take a long time for survivors to feel ready to speak out.

In his lawsuit, Carroll pointed to a statement Trump posted on social media in October 2022 in which he dismissed his accusations as a hoax and a lie.

I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, except that she looks like she took a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event, the statement said. Later in the statement, Trump added: And, although I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!

Trump was deposed in the case last year at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club and residence, and called Carroll mentally ill. During that review, Trump mistook a photo of Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples, according to excerpts from the deposition.

It’s Marla, yeah, he said during the deposition. She’s my wife.

His error was quickly corrected by one of his lawyers.

Trump thought the accuser’s photo was of his ex-wife during his deposition

In his lawsuit, Carroll sought a court order ordering Trump to retract his defamatory statement, as well as unspecified damages.

Carrolls’ attorneys plan to call two other women who have previously accused Trump of sexual misconduct to testify. One says Trump groped and kissed her on a flight decades ago. Another says Trump pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her before a butler interrupted them.

Roberta A. Kaplan, Carrolls’ attorney, said in court filings that her client did not need to call Trump to testify because they could play his deposition in court.

Joseph Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, suggested on Friday that he had confidence in the former president’s defense and believed the jury would find no wrongdoing.

Writing to the judge, Tacopina said Trump wanted to appear at trial but wanted to avoid the logistical and financial burdens that would accompany such an appearance. He cited Trump’s recent impeachment in Manhattan to illustrate these problems.

Trump was indicted this month in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records. These charges relate to $130,000 paid to an adult film actress to stop her from speaking out in the 2016 presidential election about her allegations of having an extramarital affair with Trump years prior. On April 4, Trump appeared in court for his felony arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

Here are the 34 charges against Trump and what they mean

His arraignment created a chaotic atmosphere around the court, with supporters, detractors and a swarm of journalists congregating nearby. The area was inundated with law enforcement officials, the courthouse was closed to the public at one point so the Secret Service could sweep it, and a major road was closed.

If Trump appeared in federal court, Tacopina wrote, similar issues would arise.

Hundreds of members of the media gathered in New York on April 4 ahead of the expected impeachment of former President Donald Trump. (Video: Jessica Koscielniak/The Washington Post)

Tacopina asked U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to tell jurors that Trump need not be present during the trial, to clarify that his absence is to avoid any logistical burden, and to say that his attendance is excused unless and until called by either party to give evidence.

Kaplan, who is not related to Carrolls’ attorney, responded by saying there was nothing to apologize for, writing that Trump had no legal obligation to attend or testify. The judge also said Carroll was not considering calling him as a witness, adding: The decision to show up or testify is his.

Carrolls’ attorney noted in her own court filing that Trump recently made an appearance at a mixed martial arts event in Miami, spoke at a National Rifle Association rally in Indianapolis, and scheduled a campaign function in New Hampshire on what the third day trials would be like. The judge mentioned this last event in his written response to Tacopina.

If the Secret Service can protect him during this event, the Secret Service, Marshals Service and New York City can certainly provide his safety in this highly secure federal courthouse, the judge wrote.

Trump’s lawyers have also tried to delay the trial for a month, echoing his longstanding practice of trying to postpone or drag out litigation. His lawyers said having this trial so soon after his Manhattan arraignment meant that potential jurors would have the criminal allegations in mind when evaluating Trump’s defense in the Carroll case.

Kaplan, the judge, denied the request, saying the jury selection process would likely consider potential jurors’ knowledge, if any, of Mr. Trump’s various past, present and possibly future legal issues and the ability and the will of the jurors to render a fair and impartial verdict. in this case.

The judge acknowledged the unusual and heavy nature of a case involving Trump. Before being charged in Manhattan, Trump called on his supporters to protest what he called his impending arrest, using language that echoed his rhetoric before his supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

In March, shortly after Trump issued that call to protest, Kaplan said jurors hearing Carrolls’ case would remain anonymous to avoid potential harassment or scrutiny from the media.

If the identities of the jurors were released, there would be a high likelihood of unwanted media attention on the jurors, attempts to influence and/or harassment or worse of jurors by Mr. Trump supporters, Kaplan wrote. .

