PM Modi calls on sports ministers to provide quality infrastructure for athletes





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked central and state sports ministers to work together “to provide quality infrastructure for all talented players in the country” and formulate short and long-term goals to make a leading sporting nation. Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session) of state and UT sports ministers being held in the Manipur capital, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for more competitions at the level local so players get much-needed experience. He also asked ministers to ensure that no sporting talent is overlooked. “We must focus on sports infrastructure, and sports training according to each tournament. We must also decide on short, medium and long-term objectives,” said the Prime Minister in a virtual address. Also Read:Ministry of Sports gets over 700cr increase in Union budget Drawing the analogy of man-to-man marking in sports like football and hockey, the Prime Minister said while the players prepare, now is the time for departments to work with a different approach to tournaments sportsmen. Addressing the Khelo India scheme, the Prime Minister noted that it has definitely improved the sports facilities at the district level and urged the ministers to bring the improvements to the bloc level. Modi also said the involvement of all stakeholders, including the private sector, is important. The Prime Minister also suggested that the National Youth Festival should be revamped to make it more effective and said such programs held in the states should not become a mere formality. “India can only establish itself as a leading sporting country when such efforts are made at all levels,” the prime minister said, according to a press information office statement. He expressed his confidence that sports ministers across the country will have a learning experience at the end of ‘Chintan Shivir’. “All Chintan Shivir begins with contemplation, continues with reflection and ends with implementation,” the prime minister said, while emphasizing the need to discuss future goals and review previous conferences. Recalling the previous meeting in Kevadiya in 2022, the Prime Minister underlined that many important issues had been discussed and an agreement had been reached to establish a roadmap for an ecosystem for the improvement of sport. He referred to the increased participation between the center and the States in the sports sector and underlined the progress that has been made. He further added that this review should not be done at the level of policies and programs but on infrastructure development and sporting achievements of the previous year. The Prime Minister also noted that North East India and Manipur have contributed significantly in advancing the country’s sporting tradition. “Many sportsmen from the Northeast have elevated the glory of the Habs by winning medals for the country. The Northeast adds new colors to the cultural diversity of the country and brings new dimensions to the sporting diversity of the country,” said he declared. He said projects worth more than Rs 400 crore related to sports infrastructure are giving a new direction to the development of North East India. The Prime Minister highlighted the region’s indigenous games such as Sagol Kangjei, Thang-ta, Yubi Lakpi, Mukna, Hiyang Tannaba, Oo-Lawbi, and said they are very attractive in themselves.

