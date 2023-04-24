Republican 2024 hopefuls rally in Iowa without Trump and DeSantis





More than nine months before the Iowa caucuses, eight declared and potential presidential candidates came to a gathering of Christian conservatives Saturday night to test a question: Flesh-and-blood politicians eyeing the nation’s highest office can they be dwarfed by a long- distance video?

The answer was almost certainly yes.

The audio didn’t quite match the video of former President Donald J. Trump’s message to the hundreds gathered at the biggest cattle call of the nascent campaign season. The delivery of his trademark hyperbole was rushed to fit the final 10-minute window that closed the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalitions spring kickoff.

But the reception given to the man who was not there and who, according to a new NBC News poll, has the support of nearly 70% of Republican primary voters, was startlingly different from the applause given to those who were and the candidates. who bothered to make the trip barely bothered to try and knock the favorite off its perch.

Their strategy seemed simple: avoid confrontation with the best-known and best-funded leaders, hope that Mr. Trump’s attacks will eliminate or at least eliminate Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida who is second in most Republican polls, and hope that outside forces, namely the indictments, eliminate Mr. Trump.

Then it’s anyone’s game.

I think it’s going to come down to me and Donald Trump very soon in this race, Vivek Ramaswamy, a multi-millionaire entrepreneur and author, said in an interview before delivering a speech in which the former president’s name did not appear. been pronounced. I know it might sound strange to people like you watching the present, but if you go and see where the puck is going, there’s a hunger for an outsider.

Iowa conservatives who attended Saturday’s events vowed they were open to a Republican nominee not named Trump. They munched on Chick-fil-A sandwiches, listened intently, and were eager to talk politics eight years after the last real Republican presidential election in Iowa.

I love seeing them go head-to-head, said former Dallas County, Iowa, GOP co-chairman Dan Applegate. Good candidates are those who can succeed.

Former Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance and was greeted as a celebrity by would-be voters, although his pitch for military aid to Ukraine drew a lukewarm response. So did Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, and a few others who were well under the radar, such as radio personality Larry Elder, l Former Representative Will Hurd of Texas, Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic Congresswoman. -became a conservative horsefly, and a businessman named Perry Johnson.

Mr Johnson, in fact, was the only speaker to challenge a favorite by name when he concluded his remarks: I just want to say that DeSantis is making a huge mistake by not coming here. And I don’t understand it, but everyone has their own thing.

Otherwise, hopefuls just wanted to avoid contestants who chose not to come in person.

It’s about being able to deliver a message that resonates and recognizing that we want a better future than yesterday. We want a next year that has to be better, Mr. Hurd said on his first trip to Iowa, and I think whoever takes advantage of that, regardless of the competition, can succeed.

It is early in the race, extremely early. In April 2015, two months before Mr. Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator to declare his candidacy, those gathered at the same Faith and Freedom forum had no idea what was about to hit them. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida warned of the metastatic threat from Islamic jihadists. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky raised concerns about Common Core, a long-forgotten concern over the nationalization of school curricula.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas railed against a Supreme Court that was one vote away from ordering small businesses to serve gay couples, while Rick Perry, the former governor of Texas, bragged that under his leadership, his state had ended abortions after 20 weeks, a threshold that would be considered the pinnacle of timidity in the GOP post-Roe v. wade

Once Mr. Trump entered, those issues would be swept away by his particular brand of personality and name-calling politics.

This time, potential candidates know exactly what they’re up against, but they just haven’t addressed it. Mr Pence worried about radical gender ideology “and students were penalized for inappropriate pronouns. Mr Scott, preaching his optimism and unity, nevertheless warned that the radical left was selling the drug of victimhood and the narcotic of despair.

Privately, Mr. Ramaswamy suggested that true faith voters could see through the alleged pitfalls of Mr. Trump’s religiosity, and he lambasted Mr. DeSantis for refusing to sit down with news outlets that he deems it ideologically hostile and speaking on college campuses. In public, he was much more oblique, refusing to name names when he said that if a conservative couldn’t bring himself to visit a university campus, he probably shouldn’t be sitting across from a negotiating table with Xi Jinping, China’s top leader.

Mr. Trump could give the public what he was looking for, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade, nobody thought this was going to happen and the most anti-abortion presidency ever, while promising to wipe out the Deep State, hunt down radical zealots and Marxists who have infiltrated the Federal Department of Health. Education. He concluded: The leftist sexist madness imposed on our children is an act of child abuse, and it will stop immediately.

It went well. Paul Thurmond, a 65-year-old from Des Moines, chatted amiably and shook hands with Mr Pence as the former vice president moved from table to table. But Mr Thurmond, although he said he was open-minded, was clearly a supporter of Mr Trump.

Right now, I think Pence is too nice a guy, he said. He will not be able to fight against the evil that the Democrats will rain down on him.

