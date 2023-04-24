Trkiye reduces foreign dependency of defense industry to 20% in 2 decades, says Erdogan





In just two decades, Trkiye has made significant progress in its defense industry, reducing its foreign dependence from 80% to 20%, the country’s president said on Sunday. Speaking at the ceremony to deliver new Altay tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces for testing in the northwestern province of Sakarya, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined Trkiyes’ aim to be fully independent in the fuel industry. defense. We have reduced foreign dependence in the defense industry from around 80% to around 20% in as little as 20 years. The number of defense projects, which was only 62 in 2002, has now exceeded 750, Erdogan said. The Turkish leader also said that while Trkiye’s total budget for defense projects was $5.5 billion in 2002, it has now reached a project volume of $75 billion, including those in the process of call for tenders. Erdogan pointed out that behind every product developed in the defense industry are years of effort, patience, hard work and financial might. This is how each of our UCAVs (unmanned combat aerial vehicles) – which stand out today around the world – and our armored ground vehicles, warships, frigates and missiles, as well as other systems, who are the subject of great admiration, have emerged,” he added. Trkiye has become a supplier country for the defense industry, with its products used by many armies, the president also pointed out.

